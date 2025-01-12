Rashmika Mandanna apologizes to directors for THIS reason after gym injury; Read one

India's top actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her back-to-back blockbusters, recently suffered a gym injury. She has apologized to her directors for the potential delays this will cause.



Following the success of `Pushpa 2`, Rashmika Mandanna sustained a leg injury during a gym workout. She recently provided clarification regarding the incident.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo of her injured leg on social media. She apologized to the directors for the delay in filming as she recovers.

Rashmika stated that the filming of 'Thama', 'Sikandar', and 'Kubera' will be delayed due to her gym injury. She assured everyone she would return to shooting after recovery.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on 'Sikandar', 'The Girl Friend', and 'Kubera'. Her injury following the success of 'Pushpa 2' has caused concern among fans.

