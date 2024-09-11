Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Bollywood celebrities with Pakistani origins

     Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, trace their roots to areas now in Pakistan, reflecting India's historical connections.

    article_image1
    Many of your favorite Bollywood stars have surprising origins linked to Pakistan. Discover how icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, trace their roots to regions that are now part of Pakistan, revealing a rich historical connection.
     

    article_image2

    Govinda

    Govinda’s father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, originally from Gujranwala, Punjab (now in Pakistan), relocated to Mumbai after the partition. Govinda was born in Mumbai, marking his family’s transition from Pakistan to India.
     

    article_image3

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan’s father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, was an ethnic Pathan from Peshawar who actively participated in the Indian independence movement, highlighting his deep historical and cultural roots.

     

    article_image4

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor’s family hails from Pakistan, with his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor born in Lyallpur and his father Raj Kapoor born in Peshawar, reflecting a rich legacy spanning across the border.

     

    article_image5

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan’s mother, Teji Bachchan, was born in Lyallpur, British India (now Faisalabad, Pakistan). Her familial connections to the city emphasize Amitabh’s ties to pre-partition India.

    article_image6

    Amrish Puri

    Legendary actor Amrish Puri, born in Lahore in 1932 (now Pakistan), later moved to Shimla. His early life in Lahore and subsequent career in India left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
     

