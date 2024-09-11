Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Bollywood celebrities with Pakistani origins

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, trace their roots to areas now in Pakistan, reflecting India's historical connections.

Govinda

Govinda’s father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, originally from Gujranwala, Punjab (now in Pakistan), relocated to Mumbai after the partition. Govinda was born in Mumbai, marking his family’s transition from Pakistan to India.



Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, was an ethnic Pathan from Peshawar who actively participated in the Indian independence movement, highlighting his deep historical and cultural roots.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s family hails from Pakistan, with his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor born in Lyallpur and his father Raj Kapoor born in Peshawar, reflecting a rich legacy spanning across the border.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s mother, Teji Bachchan, was born in Lyallpur, British India (now Faisalabad, Pakistan). Her familial connections to the city emphasize Amitabh’s ties to pre-partition India.

Amrish Puri

Legendary actor Amrish Puri, born in Lahore in 1932 (now Pakistan), later moved to Shimla. His early life in Lahore and subsequent career in India left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.



