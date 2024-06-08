Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 hottest heartthrobs of Bollywood

    Bollywood is sizzling this summer, thanks to some of its most irresistible heartthrobs who have been captivating fans both on and off the screen with their impressive physiques. Let’s take a look at these actors who are turning up the heat and setting pulses racing

    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Ishan Khatter

    His youthful charm and striking physique quickly endeared him to the younger audience. During the release of 'Dhadak,' he received an outpouring of love and admiration. His intense eyes and sculpted body further enhance his appeal, making every photo of him a visual treat

    Varun Dhawan

    Renowned for his high-energy performances and flawless dance moves, he has demonstrated his versatility time and again. His aesthetic photoshoots and candid glimpses on social media contribute to his allure, establishing him as one of the most desirable men in Bollywood

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir’s boy-next-door charm and exceptional acting talent have made him a heartthrob. His dreamy eyes, effortless style, and charisma continue to captivate audiences with each performance

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Since his debut, Aditya Roy Kapur's tall, brooding appearance and effortless style have made him a heartthrob. His lean physique, intense gaze, deep voice, and rugged build combine to make him an irresistible figure in Bollywood

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Despite not having debuted in Bollywood yet, Ibrahim has already become an internet sensation due to his stylish looks and striking resemblance to his father. With his athletic build and sharp features, fans are eagerly anticipating his big screen debut

    Siddharth Malhotra

    Over the years, Sidharth Malhotra has carved out a unique place for himself in Bollywood. His smouldering looks, versatile acting skills, and impressive physique make him undeniably attractive

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. His standout performances in various movies have transformed his image from a charming "chocolate boy" to one of Bollywood's most versatile actors. This evolution has only added to his allure, solidifying his status as one of Bollywood’s heartthrobs

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York RKK

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said somethi ng first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate' vkp

    Media mogul Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87 due to heart complications in Hyderabad vkp

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye' RBA

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor looks HOT in new look, actor flaunts Raha tattoo RKK

    Cologne to Aachen: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit In Germany ATG

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more AJR

    Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by cricketers RKK

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

