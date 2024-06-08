Ranbir Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 hottest heartthrobs of Bollywood

Bollywood is sizzling this summer, thanks to some of its most irresistible heartthrobs who have been captivating fans both on and off the screen with their impressive physiques. Let’s take a look at these actors who are turning up the heat and setting pulses racing

Ishan Khatter

His youthful charm and striking physique quickly endeared him to the younger audience. During the release of 'Dhadak,' he received an outpouring of love and admiration. His intense eyes and sculpted body further enhance his appeal, making every photo of him a visual treat

Varun Dhawan

Renowned for his high-energy performances and flawless dance moves, he has demonstrated his versatility time and again. His aesthetic photoshoots and candid glimpses on social media contribute to his allure, establishing him as one of the most desirable men in Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir’s boy-next-door charm and exceptional acting talent have made him a heartthrob. His dreamy eyes, effortless style, and charisma continue to captivate audiences with each performance

Aditya Roy Kapur

Since his debut, Aditya Roy Kapur's tall, brooding appearance and effortless style have made him a heartthrob. His lean physique, intense gaze, deep voice, and rugged build combine to make him an irresistible figure in Bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Despite not having debuted in Bollywood yet, Ibrahim has already become an internet sensation due to his stylish looks and striking resemblance to his father. With his athletic build and sharp features, fans are eagerly anticipating his big screen debut

Siddharth Malhotra

Over the years, Sidharth Malhotra has carved out a unique place for himself in Bollywood. His smouldering looks, versatile acting skills, and impressive physique make him undeniably attractive

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. His standout performances in various movies have transformed his image from a charming "chocolate boy" to one of Bollywood's most versatile actors. This evolution has only added to his allure, solidifying his status as one of Bollywood’s heartthrobs