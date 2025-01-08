Ram Charan reveals regret over acting in THIS film: Here's what he said

Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Game Changer movie hype is set to begin Thursday night. The premiere shows of this film, which is releasing on January 10, are going to start on the 9th.

The hype surrounding Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Game Changer movie is set to begin Thursday night. The premiere shows of the film, releasing on January 10, will start on the 9th. This is a big test for Ram Charan after the pan-India blockbuster RRR. Fans are tense as it is directed by Shankar, who hasn't had a successful film recently.

Ram Charan participated in Unstoppable Season 4, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, to promote Game Changer. Several fun things were discussed between Balayya and Ram Charan. Balayya also asked Ram Charan some serious questions.

Ram Charan gave an interesting answer when Balakrishna asked about his biggest career regret. Charan revealed his regret about acting in the Zanjeer remake, a decision driven by his desire to debut in Bollywood. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Priyanka Chopra, was a major disaster.

Zanjeer brought no positives for Ram Charan. The movie flopped, and his performance was heavily criticized, especially by Bollywood critics. Priyanka Chopra also made negative comments about Charan's tardiness during shooting and promotional events, impacting her other projects.

Post RRR, Priyanka Chopra praised Ram Charan, comparing him to Brad Pitt and calling him very handsome and a brand ambassador for Indian cinema.

