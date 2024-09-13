Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth vs MGR: Know why South actresses are refusing to pair with Thalaivar

    Rajinikanth vs MGR: During his rise to superstardom in Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth faced obstacles in acting with certain actresses, and MGR is said to be one of the reasons. This article delves into the intriguing story of how MGR's agreement might have prevented actresses Latha and Jayalalitha from sharing the screen with Rajinikanth.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    MGR vs Rajinikanth

    In the 1980s, when Rajinikanth was delivering consecutive hit films and becoming a top star in Tamil cinema, some actresses refused to act opposite him. Those actresses were none other than Latha and Jayalalitha. MGR's agreement was said to be one of the reasons behind their refusal to act with Rajinikanth. Let's take a closer look at this in this compilation. In 1972, MGR founded the AIADMK party and was busy in politics, but he continued to act in films. In 1974, he was about to go on a trip to Mauritius for a film.

    article_image2

    MGR's Agreement with Heroines

    MGR, while addressing the reporters, spoke about the agreement between him and Latha. He said that the agreement stated that actress Latha could not act in any film without his permission. And even if she commits to acting, she should give priority to his films. MGR reportedly made this agreement while Latha was acting in the film 'Ulagam Sutrum Vaalibar'. It was in this situation that actress Latha got an opportunity to act opposite Rajinikanth.

    article_image3

    Rajinikanth, MGR

    But due to the agreement made by MGR, she could not act in Rajini's film. It was widely rumored at that time that MGR's obstruction was the reason for this. Actress Jayalalithaa also faced a similar problem. She also got an opportunity to act with Rajini. But it was widely rumored at that time that MGR's intervention was behind her not acting. But Jayalalithaa herself has responded to this controversy.

    article_image4

    Jayalalitha, MGR

    In 1979, Jayalalithaa gave an interview in a magazine in a question-and-answer format. In it, Jayalalithaa answered the question whether the news of her refusing to act with Rajini was true. She said, 'It is true that I refused to act. There is no other reason for that, I did not act because the role they gave me was not satisfactory.' Meanwhile, in 1980, there were reports that Jayalalithaa was struggling without any film opportunities. Jayalalithaa wrote a rebuttal letter to the magazine that published the news.

    article_image5

    Jayalalitha

    In it, she said, 'I am not struggling to act in films again. In fact, I got a lot of good opportunities to act in films. The most important of them is the film 'Billa'. The film's producer, Balaji, first approached me to play opposite Rajinikanth. But I refused to act in that film for some reason. It was only after that that actress Sridevi was cast in that role.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Is Dheeraj Dhoopar charging Rs 5 crore to be part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Is Dheeraj Dhoopar charging Rs 5 crore to be part of Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

    Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list: 'Surreal and humbling' RTM

    Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list: ‘Surreal and humbling’

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know dmn

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know

    Inside Out 2 OTT release: Hotstar or Amazon Prime? Sequel to release on OTT on THIS date; Read on ATG

    Inside Out 2 OTT release: Hotstar or Amazon Prime? Sequel to release on OTT on THIS date; Read on

    Shah Rukh Khan visits 'Jawan' co-star Deepika Padukone in hospital to meet her new-born daughter - WATCH ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan visits 'Jawan' co-star Deepika Padukone in hospital to meet her new-born daughter - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Google Maps introduces new feature to boost mileage! gcw

    Google Maps introduces new feature to boost mileage!

    UP: Two men used gay dating app to sleep with men, blackmailed them with recorded obscene videos, arrested shk

    UP: Two men used gay dating app to sleep with men, blackmailed them with recorded obscene videos, arrested

    Saw broken Lord Ganesh idol in dream? Here's what it means RKK

    Saw broken Lord Ganesh idol in dream? Here's what it means

    5 easy and quick ways to clean white shoes at home gcw

    5 easy and quick ways to clean white shoes at home

    Tami superstar Ajith Kumar buys new Porsche GT3 RS worth Rs 4 crore; check out pictures RBA

    Tami superstar Ajith Kumar buys new Porsche GT3 RS worth Rs 4 crore; check out pictures

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon