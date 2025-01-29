Pushpa 2 to Rajabheema: 7 Exciting Theater and OTT releases coming on January 31st

Here's a list of movies releasing in theaters and on OTT platforms on January 31st.

January 31st Theater Releases

2025 has just begun, but one month is already ending. Many new films have been released in January. This weekend, i.e., January 31st, there are no big-budget films. Ajith's 'Vidamuyarchi' is releasing next week. So this week, there are small-budget films. Let's see which films are releasing.

Rajabheema

'Rajabheema,' starring Bigg Boss winner Arav, has been awaiting release for 2 years. It's releasing on January 31st. Ashima Narwal and Yashika Anand are the female leads. Oviya is also in the film. Naresh Sampath is the director.

Tharunam

'Tharunam,' directed by Aravind Srinivas and starring Kishan Das, features Smruthi Venkat as the female lead. It was supposed to release for Pongal but didn't due to theater unavailability. It's now releasing on January 31st. Darbuka Siva is the music director.

Ring Ring

'Ring Ring,' directed by Shakthivel, stars Vivek Prasanna, Daniel, and Sakshi Agarwal. The film humorously portrays what happens when a husband and wife swap mobiles after marriage. It's releasing on January 31st.

January 31st OTT Releases

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' releases on Netflix on January 30th. 'Identity,' starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, releases on Zee5 on January 31st. 'Bioscope' releases on Aha OTT, and Ashok Selvan's 'Emakku Thozhil Romance' releases on Tentkotta, both on January 31st.

Beguru Colony

Rajeev Hanu and director-actor Flying King Manju star in Beguru Colony, a story about two friends trying to convert a politically disputed land into a playground. The film shows how the colony's land falls into the hands of others.

ParuParvathy

#ParuParvathy, starring Bigg Boss fame Deepika Das, releases on January 31st. Deepika plays a travel vlogger. The film also stars Poonam Shirnack, Fawaz Ashraf, KS Sridhar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and Raghu Ramanakoppa.

