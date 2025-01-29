Pushpa 2 to Rajabheema: 7 Exciting Theater and OTT releases coming on January 31st

Here's a list of movies releasing in theaters and on OTT platforms on January 31st.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

January 31st Theater Releases

2025 has just begun, but one month is already ending. Many new films have been released in January. This weekend, i.e., January 31st, there are no big-budget films. Ajith's 'Vidamuyarchi' is releasing next week. So this week, there are small-budget films. Let's see which films are releasing.

article_image2

Rajabheema

'Rajabheema,' starring Bigg Boss winner Arav, has been awaiting release for 2 years. It's releasing on January 31st. Ashima Narwal and Yashika Anand are the female leads. Oviya is also in the film. Naresh Sampath is the director.

article_image3

Tharunam

'Tharunam,' directed by Aravind Srinivas and starring Kishan Das, features Smruthi Venkat as the female lead. It was supposed to release for Pongal but didn't due to theater unavailability. It's now releasing on January 31st. Darbuka Siva is the music director.

article_image4

Ring Ring

'Ring Ring,' directed by Shakthivel, stars Vivek Prasanna, Daniel, and Sakshi Agarwal. The film humorously portrays what happens when a husband and wife swap mobiles after marriage. It's releasing on January 31st.

article_image5

January 31st OTT Releases

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' releases on Netflix on January 30th. 'Identity,' starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, releases on Zee5 on January 31st. 'Bioscope' releases on Aha OTT, and Ashok Selvan's 'Emakku Thozhil Romance' releases on Tentkotta, both on January 31st.

article_image6

Beguru Colony

Rajeev Hanu and director-actor Flying King Manju star in Beguru Colony, a story about two friends trying to convert a politically disputed land into a playground. The film shows how the colony's land falls into the hands of others.

article_image7

ParuParvathy

#ParuParvathy, starring Bigg Boss fame Deepika Das, releases on January 31st. Deepika plays a travel vlogger. The film also stars Poonam Shirnack, Fawaz Ashraf, KS Sridhar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and Raghu Ramanakoppa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Actress Kriti Sanon and Dhanush to share screen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', CHECK OUT the first look NTI

Actress Kriti Sanon and Dhanush to share screen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', CHECK OUT the first look

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker 2 negative reviews, box-office failure RBA

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews, box-office failure

Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman ATG

'Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman

Recent Stories

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY NTI

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon