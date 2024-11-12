Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in hospital? What’s the TRUTH?

While this drama unfolds, Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa 2 marketing, with a significant event scheduled in Bihar to boost interest for the December 5 release.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

Allu Arjun, sometimes known as the "Icon Star," has grown in prominence since the release of his hit flick Pushpa. With fans anxiously anticipating the debut of Pushpa 2 on December 5, 2024, a recent event has aroused speculation about the actor.

article_image2

A group of Allu Arjun followers reportedly attacked a YouTube channel headquarters in Hyderabad, accusing them of publishing disparaging stuff about him.

article_image3

The YouTube channel had been uploading videos critical of Allu Arjun, including rude thumbnails and dubious accusations. These tapes have been circulating for a few months, disturbing his followers, who believe the content is insulting.

article_image4

Following many warnings, many fans decided to go directly to the channel's office and demand an apology. During the encounter, fans and channel officials had a heated argument.
 

article_image5

Feeling the criticism, the channel's owner apologised for the material and agreed to delete the objectionable videos and refrain from publishing similar content. This incident soon circulated on social media, and the demonstration videos became viral.

article_image6

While this debate continues, Allu Arjun is preparing for Pushpa 2 marketing. A massive event is planned in Bihar to generate anticipation for the December 5 release. With fans anxious to support him, Pushpa 2 is set to be one of the year's biggest releases, offering a huge celebration for Allu Arjun fans.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute ATG

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release ATG

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gifts THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy vkp

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Recent Stories

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka ATG

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Bollywood's 5 most iconic interfaith marriages NTI

Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon