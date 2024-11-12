Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in hospital? What’s the TRUTH?

While this drama unfolds, Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa 2 marketing, with a significant event scheduled in Bihar to boost interest for the December 5 release.

Allu Arjun, sometimes known as the "Icon Star," has grown in prominence since the release of his hit flick Pushpa. With fans anxiously anticipating the debut of Pushpa 2 on December 5, 2024, a recent event has aroused speculation about the actor.

A group of Allu Arjun followers reportedly attacked a YouTube channel headquarters in Hyderabad, accusing them of publishing disparaging stuff about him.

The YouTube channel had been uploading videos critical of Allu Arjun, including rude thumbnails and dubious accusations. These tapes have been circulating for a few months, disturbing his followers, who believe the content is insulting.

Following many warnings, many fans decided to go directly to the channel's office and demand an apology. During the encounter, fans and channel officials had a heated argument.



Feeling the criticism, the channel's owner apologised for the material and agreed to delete the objectionable videos and refrain from publishing similar content. This incident soon circulated on social media, and the demonstration videos became viral.

While this debate continues, Allu Arjun is preparing for Pushpa 2 marketing. A massive event is planned in Bihar to generate anticipation for the December 5 release. With fans anxious to support him, Pushpa 2 is set to be one of the year's biggest releases, offering a huge celebration for Allu Arjun fans.

