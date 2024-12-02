Pushpa 2: Police complaint filed against Allu Arjun in Hyderabad; read report

A police case has been filed against Allu Arjun for referring to his fans as an 'army.' The complaint argues that 'army' is a term reserved for national defense forces and shouldn't be used for fans. Despite this, 'Pushpa 2' advance bookings are strong.

Pushpa mania is everywhere. Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' broke records in 2021. He won the National Award. Now, 'Pushpa 2' aims to create even more magic. However, a police case has been filed against him.

While promoting Pushpa 2 in Mumbai, Allu Arjun's statement about his fans being his 'army' upset some. A complaint was filed against the actor for using this term.

A complaint was filed, requesting Allu Arjun not to use the term 'army' for his fans. The complainant argued that 'army' is a respectful term for those who protect the country and there are other terms he could use.

During Pushpa 2 promotions, Allu Arjun stated, “I don't have fans; I have an army. They stand by me like an army. I love all of you.” This statement led to the complaint.

Despite some negativity, 'Pushpa 2' advance bookings are soaring. Within 48 hours, pre-sales crossed ₹31.91 crore in India, with 6.82 lakh tickets sold across formats.

