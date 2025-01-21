Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu-Rashmika's film HD version OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other piracy sites

Pushpa 2 is still a box office success, even after it was leaked online. Fans appreciate the intense version and the dramatic performances. The film is now leaked online on various notorious piracy websites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and other piracy sites

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's mega-blockbuster Pushpa 2 Reloaded may be setting cinemas on fire this month, but it appears the film has suddenly been caught in an unexpected crossfire: piracy. The blockbuster sequel that fans have been gushing about since its theatrical premiere has made its way to the darkest corners of the internet.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 5, 2024, and broke multiple box office records. The filmmakers released an expanded version in cinemas on January 17 under the moniker Pushpa 2 Reloaded to spice things up. This version had some new footage, but it has since fallen victim to piracy, with illegal film versions appearing online.

According to reports, Pushpa 2 Reloaded has been released on multiple pirate websites in Telugu and Hindi. People can now quickly download the video on their phones or PCs in various qualities, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p.

Screenshots of Pushpa 2 Reloaded being broadcast online from unlicensed websites have become popular. For the uninitiated, Pushpa 2: The Rule leaked online barely hours after its debut. However, this appears to have had little effect on the film's box office result.

Despite this glitch, Pushpa 2 Reloaded has already established itself as a verified success. The theatres are full, tickets are selling like hotcakes, and fans can't stop shouting for Allu Arjun's passionate performance. Sukumar directed Pushpa 2: The Rule, which ran for around 3 hours and 20 minutes. The revised duration is around 3 hours and 40 minutes with the additional footage. In reality, Pushpa 2 Reloaded was initially scheduled for release on January 11, 2025. It was delayed owing to technical concerns.

If you're wondering what the additional scenes are about, they depict the fierce competition between Pushparaj and SP Shekhawat through dramatic action sequences.

Latest Videos