Pushpa 2: Know how much Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sukumar were paid (Details)

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, grossed Rs 900 crore globally in five days. We explain how much Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and Sukumar earned while working on the film.
 

First Published Dec 10, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sukumar, grossed more over Rs 900 crore globally in five days. According to rumours, the key actors and director Sukumar were paid handsomely for Pushpa 2. The film is likely to continue its success at the box office.

According to reports, Allu Arjun would keep 40% of the sequel's proceeds. The actor is not charging a signing fee for Pushpa 2. However, he has chosen a profit-sharing revenue arrangement, like he did for Pushpa: The Rise. Profit-sharing is a common practice among Bollywood performers.

Rashmika Mandanna, who earned roughly Rs 3 crore for Pushpa: The Rise, received an additional Rs 8 crore for the sequel. With the film's outstanding box office performance, she is expected to have received between Rs 11 and 12 crore for Pushpa 2. Rashmika's success with the pan-India audience led to an increase in her remuneration.

The remaining cash would be split evenly between Mythri Movie Makers' producers and director Sukumar. Both partners will split 30% of the proceeds from Pushpa 2's earnings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule opened in over 10,000 venues across several languages on December 5. The second portion ended on a cliffhanger, setting up Pushpa 3: The Rampage. However, the producers have not provided any information on when Pushpa 3 would be released.

The whole Pushpa cast and crew dedicated five years of their careers to making two flicks.  

