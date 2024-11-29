Pushpa 2: Delete 'R**di', change 'Venkateshwar' to 'God', CBFC asks makers to correct THESE things

The Censor Board has advised Pushpa 2's producers of many cuts and changes before its December 5 release. 'Venkateshwar' is now 'God' and 'r**di' is gone. The graphic element of a scene showing the hero cradling a severed limb has also been removed. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Pushpa 2, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, will finally reach cinemas on December 5, 2024. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the film a U/A certificate, and the producers are working tirelessly to make it a huge hit across India.

article_image2

According to Bollywood Life, Pushpa 2 will run for 3 hours and 20 minutes in cinemas, making it one of Indian cinema's longest films. The CBFC has proposed small alterations to the filmmakers to make the picture suitable for the Desi audience.

article_image3

According to the source, the word 'r**di' was eliminated from the film three times. The phrase 'Venkateshwar' has been altered to 'God', and the Censor Board has requested that the word 'Denguddi' be replaced.

article_image4

Not only that, but the Censor Board requested that the producers remove a scene in which a dismembered limb was portrayed flying in the air. In another scene, the protagonist was seen cradling the severed arm of a victim, and the CBFC requested that the creators zoom in on the protagonist's face so that the gory aspect was not displayed on screen.

article_image5

Pushpa 2 co-stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as the major antagonist. Following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the creators are anticipating an even larger and better response for the sequel, which has already generated enormous talk not only in the South but across the country and even overseas.

article_image6

According to trade analysts, Pushpa 2 aims to surpass Jawan, which is the biggest-grossing Indian film to date. According to reports, the film may outperform expectations due to the buzz.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know ATG

Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela to mark Bollywood debut? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra' friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra’s friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH]

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say RBA

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme RBA

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill give KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill gives KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make your delicious burger at home dmn

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make delicious burger at home

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body NTI

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed RBA

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon