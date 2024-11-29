Pushpa 2: Delete 'R**di', change 'Venkateshwar' to 'God', CBFC asks makers to correct THESE things

The Censor Board has advised Pushpa 2's producers of many cuts and changes before its December 5 release. 'Venkateshwar' is now 'God' and 'r**di' is gone. The graphic element of a scene showing the hero cradling a severed limb has also been removed.

Pushpa 2, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, will finally reach cinemas on December 5, 2024. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the film a U/A certificate, and the producers are working tirelessly to make it a huge hit across India.

According to Bollywood Life, Pushpa 2 will run for 3 hours and 20 minutes in cinemas, making it one of Indian cinema's longest films. The CBFC has proposed small alterations to the filmmakers to make the picture suitable for the Desi audience.

According to the source, the word 'r**di' was eliminated from the film three times. The phrase 'Venkateshwar' has been altered to 'God', and the Censor Board has requested that the word 'Denguddi' be replaced.

Not only that, but the Censor Board requested that the producers remove a scene in which a dismembered limb was portrayed flying in the air. In another scene, the protagonist was seen cradling the severed arm of a victim, and the CBFC requested that the creators zoom in on the protagonist's face so that the gory aspect was not displayed on screen.

Pushpa 2 co-stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as the major antagonist. Following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the creators are anticipating an even larger and better response for the sequel, which has already generated enormous talk not only in the South but across the country and even overseas.

According to trade analysts, Pushpa 2 aims to surpass Jawan, which is the biggest-grossing Indian film to date. According to reports, the film may outperform expectations due to the buzz.

