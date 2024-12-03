Pushpa 2: Budget to Box Office and more interesting facts about Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun will once again play the fan-favourite role of Pushpa Raj. Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will return as Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the year's most anticipated films, slated to enter cinemas on December 5, 2024. The film's creators, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have worked tirelessly to promote it across the country. The trailer and songs have already generated talk among fans, so the film will likely do well at the box office. 

The sequel continues Pushpa Raj's compelling narrative. People are excited to see what happens next as the publication date approaches. Before the official release, here's everything you need to know about the big movie.

Pushpa 2: Cast

In the next sequel, Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, a fan favourite. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will return as Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, and Sunil will reprise their roles from the previous film. In contrast, Jagapathi Babu is the story's new character.

Pushpa 2 Sreeleela

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's legendary performance in O Antava in the first film captivated audiences, Pushpa 2 will have a new dance number named Kissik, starring Sreeleela.

Pushpa 2: Budget

Pushpa 2 has a hefty budget of almost Rs 500 crore, reflecting fans' great hopes for the sequel.

Pushpa 2: Story

The forthcoming film, directed by Sukumar, follows the narrative of Pushpa Raj, a worker who becomes a red sandalwood smuggler. The sequel will begin when Pushpa marries Srivalli and confronts the tough police officer, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film will examine Pushpa Raj's feud with Shekhawat, promising even more dramatic action and drama.

Box Office Opening Prediction

Given Pushpa 2's huge popularity, the film has been awarded a single release. According to Sacnilk estimates, the Allu Arjun starrer is anticipated to gross Rs 300 crore globally. With good bookings, the film may exceed this outstanding milestone.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

