Pushpa 2 box office reports: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 1800 cr mark on day 34

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 34: To offset the drop in revenues, the creators of the Allu Arjun-starrer have announced a theatrical re-release of a longer version, branded "reloaded version."

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 34: Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to his 2021 feature Pushpa: The Rise, saw a significant drop in box office profits on day 34.

According to the industry tracking website Sacnilk, filmmaker Sukumar's film earned just Rs 2.25 crore on its sixth Tuesday (January 7). Despite this delay, the picture remains a great economic success, continuously shattering records and cementing its status as a blockbuster of historical proportions.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has had an incredible run at the box office, earning Rs 725.8 crore in its first week and Rs 264.8 crore in its second week. Although the pace slowed in subsequent days, the film continues to perform strongly, with a total nett box office collection in India of over Rs 1,210.95 crore.

Globally, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a huge success, with gross earnings of Rs 1,831 crore establishing new records. Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production company, reported these results on day 32 of its theatrical run. Notably, Pushpa 2: The Rule is now vying for the box office record set by Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016), which earned an incredible Rs 2,024 crore.

With Pushpa 2 continuing to do well in cinemas, it is on track to break Dangal's amazing record. As things stand, Pushpa 2 is still Rs 192 crore short of reaching this milestone, making the next few days critical in determining its success.

In reaction to the drop in revenues, the film's producers have announced the theatrical release of an expanded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The new version, named "reloaded version," will include an extra 20 minutes of material, bringing the overall length to 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The longer version will be released on January 11, which also happens to be director Sukumar's birthday. This decision is expected to reignite interest in the picture and draw more people to theatres.



Pushpa 2 has firmly established itself as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. The Hindi-dubbed version has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark, becoming the first Hindi film.

