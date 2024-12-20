Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as a massive box office success. In just 15 days, the film has grossed a staggering ₹1426 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 continues its box office rampage. Even after 15 days of its release, the film shows no signs of slowing down, grossing over ₹1403 crore worldwide. Despite being a working day, the film held strong on its 15th day, surprising trade analysts. Let's delve into the 14-day gross collections of the Telugu version

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, completed its two-week run and entered its third week. The film continues its strong performance at the box office. Trade reports indicate that Pushpa 2 collected a net of ₹20.8 crore in India on its 14th day. ₹3.25 crore came from the Telugu states, while the Hindi belt contributed the highest with ₹16.25 crore. Tamil Nadu added ₹1 crore, while Kannada and Malayalam versions earned ₹15 lakh each. Compared to Day 13, the film's India collections saw a 10.92% drop

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: 14-Day Telugu Version Worldwide Box Office Collections Area Share Nizam ₹ 88 Cr

Ceded ₹ 31 Cr

Uttarandhra ₹ 21.6 Cr

Guntur ₹ 14.5 Cr

East Godavari ₹ 11.8 Cr

West Godavari ₹ 9 Cr

Krishna ₹ 12 Cr

Nellore ₹ 7.1 Cr

AP/TS ₹ 195 Cr

ROI (approx.) ₹ 31 Cr

Overseas ₹ 54 Cr

Worldwide ₹ 280 Cr

The film continues its strong overseas performance, grossing around ₹23 crore worldwide on its 15th day, further boosting its overall gross. In total, the film has grossed over ₹297 crore in the Telugu states in 15 days and around ₹1426 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen what further records this film will break in the coming days

With these collections, Pushpa 2 has secured the top spot as the highest-grossing film of 2024. Pushpa Raj's rampage continues in the North Belt, surpassing the collections of even star heroes like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Trade analysts predict that the film could potentially reach the ₹2000 crore mark in its long run

