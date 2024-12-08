Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun's movie smashes many records, hits Rs 600 crore mark in 3 days

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has stormed the box office. In just three days, it became the only Indian film to gross over Rs 600 crore. As per early estimates, the film earned Rs 383 crore in India in three days.

The excitement for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is spreading like wildfire! The Telugu hit, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, surpassed its predecessor's lifetime revenues in just three days. Pushpa 2 has become the quickest Indian film to reach Rs 600 crore internationally, adding to its impressive track record.

According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 383 crore in India in three days. On Saturday, the film grossed around Rs 115.58 crore net in India, surpassing its Friday revenues and increasing the total to Rs 383.7 crore net.

The Hindi version had the highest revenue of Rs 73.5 crore, followed by the Telugu version of Rs 31.5 crore and the Tamil version of Rs 7.5 crore. On Friday, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs 93.8 crore.

A trade analyst says the film has grossed over Rs 600 crore globally. Pushpa: The Rule broke records at the Indian box office on its first day, surpassing SS Rajamouli's RRR to become the greatest opening for any Indian film. It also outperformed Atlee's Jawan to claim the record for the highest opening of a Hindi film.

The film became the first to earn more than Rs 50 crore in two languages on the same day. Pushpa 2 is already Allu Arjun's highest-grossing picture, and it is expected to smash even more records this weekend.

Sukumar directed Pushpa 2, a sequel to the 2021 smash Pushpa: The Rise. The film digs deeper into the compelling story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he faces more difficult difficulties in the dangerous world of red sandalwood smuggling. It also heightens the tense competition between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film is now playing well in cinemas.

