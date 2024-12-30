Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film creates new record on 4th weekend

Pushpa 2 box office collection. Day 25: Even in its fourth week, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to smash in cinemas. During its fourth weekend, the film grossed almost Rs 30 crore nett in India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, continues dominating the North belt box office. On December 28 and 29, the film grossed about Rs 29 crore nett in India.

Given that the film is in its fourth week, this is a promising indicator for its lengthy theatrical run. Pushpa 2 is currently on track to gross Rs 1,800 crore worldwide, and it is anticipated to do it sooner.

Pushpa 2 debuted in cinemas on December 5 amid high expectations and has already broken box office records. The film has reached its fourth week in cinemas and performs well.

According to the monitoring website Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs 16 crore nett in India on its 25th release day. While the Hindi version grossed Rs 12.75 crore, the original Telugu version earned Rs 2.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2's 25-day total in India has already reached Rs 1,157.35 crore nett. The Hindi version earned Rs 753.9 crore nett, while the Telugu version made Rs 324.99 crore nett in the country.

Check the day-by-day breakdown of Pushpa 2 in India (nett): Week One: Rs 725.8 crore Week two: Rs 264.8 crore. Week three: Rs 129.5 crore. Day 23: Rs. 8.75 crore. Day 24: Rs. 12.5 crore. Day 25: Rs 16 crore. Total: Rs 1,157.35 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office report: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a record-breaking cinema run. Sukumar directed the film, which centres around Pushparaj's life and his reign over the red sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he battles more opponents and becomes victorious.

Aside from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

