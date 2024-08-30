Pushpa 2 BAN in Andhra Pradesh? Jana Sena leader threatens to halt release of Allu Arjun's upcoming film

A Jana Sena leader has threatened to stop the release of the movie Pushpa 2 in their constituency if Allu Arjun does not apologize to Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Nagababu.

The ongoing dispute between Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun fans has now reached the Jana Sena party. For the past few days, Jana Sena supporters have been trolling Bunny online, and now Jana Sena leaders are also retaliating. Recently, Jana Sena leader Ramesh Babu lashed out at Allu Arjun. He warned through the media that they would stop the release of 'Pushpa 2' in his constituency of Gannavaram.

For the past few days, there has been a war of words between Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun fans on social media. During the AP Assembly elections, the entire Mega family participated in the election campaign in Pithapuram for Pawan Kalyan's victory, but Allu Arjun campaigned for his friend and YCP candidate Shilpa Ravi's victory in Nandyal, which did not go down well with them. Since then, Mega fans have been targeting and criticizing Allu Arjun.

In this context, a tweet went viral on social media in the name of Allu Arjun, insulting the Mega family, which angered Mega fans. 'Pushpa-2', starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is slated for release in December. Promotional activities have been started for this. In these circumstances, Jana Sena party leaders targeted Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena leader Chalasani Ramesh raised the flag that hero Allu Arjun is uncultured. Jana Sena leaders are coming before the media and making serious comments against Allu Arjun. Recently, Chalasani Ramesh Babu, the Jana Sena party coordinator of Gannavaram constituency in Krishna district, made serious comments against Allu Arjun.

Chalasani Ramesh Babu made harsh comments in a media conference organized at Hanuman Junction in Bapulapadu Mandal. Allu Arjun.. Do you think you are a hero? Only a comedian. You came into movies with the support of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Nagababu. Ramesh said that you are not in a position to criticize them.

Chiranjeevi is a great man who has saved the lives of many people by running blood banks and many other social service programs. He criticized that you (Arjun) are criticizing the tree that gave you shade. Your father is Allu Aravind. He made harsh comments saying that you are the kind of people who cannot even beg for a cat. He advised you to see what your level is and what you are.

He said that the mistake you made will not be corrected unless you wash the feet of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Nagababu and sprinkle water on your head. He vowed that he would show how your film, which is releasing in December, will run in our constituency. Ramesh Babu said that there is no one here to put up your flexes.

