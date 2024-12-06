Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film STOPPED in Mumbai after bizarre spray causes cough, vomiting; here's what happened

The showing of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy was delayed due to a mystery spray. Police officers are looking into the situation. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

The showing of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre was interrupted on December 5 due to a strange spray. The incident was reported to police officials, who are currently looking into it.

article_image2

Pushpa 2

According to ANI, the screening was suspended for 15-20 minutes following the interval. Sukumar directed Pushpa 2, which lasts three hours and 21 minutes.

article_image3

An anonymous individual sprayed a chemical that caused coughing, throat discomfort, and vomiting. Following complaints, the performance was cancelled. The screening resumed later, once the situation had returned to normal.

article_image4

According to India Today, authorities are investigating the type of spray used inside the theatre. They assume that a spray intended for use outdoors in an open location was utilised inside the theatre.

article_image5

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is making history at the box office in India, earning Rs 175 crore nett on Day 1. The Hindi version dethroned Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, collecting more than Rs 67 crore nett in India.


 

article_image6

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles. The film opened in cinemas on December 5.

