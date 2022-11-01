Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra is back in 'Bay'; Jetlagged and enjoying Karan Johar's show with Cheetos- (Pictures inside)

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra binges on Karan Johar's Chat show after returning to Mumbai after 3 years, captioned one of her pictures saying 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'.
     

    Priyanka Chopra has returned to her hometown! The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film The actress, has returned to India after a three-year absence.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas now resides in the United States with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 
     

    She was seen landing in Mumbai and arriving at the airport earlier today. Soon after, several photos and videos of the actress began circulating on social media. For her comeback, Priyanka looked like a style diva in a casual denim-on-denim ensemble.
     

    PeeCee has posted a couple of images on her Instagram story as she enjoys her time in Mumbai. Priyanka shared a window picture from the flight as she landed in Mumbai and captioned it: "Back to the bay! Touchdown."

    n another photo, PeeCee can be seen binge-watching on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan on her television. "It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jetlagged with Karan Johar on the TV," she wrote.

    Priyanka Chopra shared a short video of the Mumbai roads in another video and wrote, "Mumbai Meri Jaan." 

    This visit is especially meaningful to her followers since it is her first journey to India since she and Nick Jonas received their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year. She will be visiting India for the first time since COVID-19.
     

    Priyanka Chopra

    Earlier, on Instagram, Priyanka announced that she is visiting India. "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote along with a picture of her boarding pass. 

    On the professional front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Citadel. The Bajirao Mastani actress will also appear in It's All Coming Back to Me, starring alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara.

