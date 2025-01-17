Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad: Actress all set to meet SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu; read details

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's recent arrival in India has fuelled talk about her potential role in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's next film, SSMB29.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Linked to the film, Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at Hyderabad Airport. Her casual all-brown hoodie attire and a yellow baseball cap have fanned curiosity regarding her role in the film.

article_image2

Following a ceremonial pooja ceremony, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's highly awaited project, SSMB29, has officially begun production. The partnership between the celebrity and the respected filmmaker has sparked tremendous interest among fans and industry professionals.

article_image3

While the coupling of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra has piqued fans' excitement, the entire cast and crew for SSMB29 have yet to be formally announced.

article_image4

The film is supposed to contain a varied cast, but specifics regarding other performers and the plot remain unknown. 

