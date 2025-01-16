Pravinkoodu Shappu REVIEW: Is Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph's movie worth YOUR time?

Pravinkoodu Shappu Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about the film directed by Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Pravinkoodu Shappu X Review: "Pravinkoodu Shappu," the debut film directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan and produced by Anwar Rasheed under the name of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, will be released on January 16, 2025.

article_image2

The film stars Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose in the primary roles, with Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, Shabareesh Varma, and Revathy in key supporting parts.

article_image3

Pravinkoodu Shappu Synopsis

On a rainy night, after the toddy store had closed, 11 people lingered inside, drinking and playing cards. Komban Babu, the shop's proprietor, is discovered hanging dead in the centre of the institution. SI Santhosh becomes involved in a web of mysterious and odd suspects.

article_image4

Pravinkoodu Shappu's Cast and Crew

The film has an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose in major parts. They are joined by Shabareesh Verma, Niyas Aboobecker, Shivajith, and Chandini Sreedharan, as well as Joseph, George, Vijo (Mani), Sandeep, and Revathy. Ramkumar, Rajeesh Azheekodan, Devaraj, Prathapan, and Jyothika play key supporting parts.

article_image5

The film "Pravinkoodu Shappu" is written and directed by newcomer Sreeraj Sreenivasan, and it is produced by Anwar Rasheed under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Shyju Khalid handles the cinematography, Vishnu Vijay composes the music, while Shafique Mohamed Ali edits the film. 

article_image6

Gokul Das leads production design, and Vishnu Govind oversees sound design. Mu.Ri, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Suhail Koya wrote the project's lyrics, and Shakthisree Gopalan, Aparna Harikumar, and others performed the songs. 

article_image7

The technical team comprises costume designer Sameera Saneesh, makeup artist Ronex Xavier, action choreographer Kalai Kingson, and Egg White VFX.

article_image8

Yellow Tooths designed the publicity, Fill In The Blanks created the subtitles, and Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. is the music label. A&A Release distributes the film. 

