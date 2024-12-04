Power Star Srinivasan Hospitalized in Chennai; read details

Popular comedy actor and doctor Power Star Srinivasan has been admitted to the emergency ward of a government hospital in Chennai after a sudden deterioration in his health.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

Power Star Srinivasan

Power Star Srinivasan wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2011 film 'Lathika'. Despite the film's failure, he famously rented a theater and gave away free tickets to ensure a 100-day run.

article_image2

Comedy Movies

He gave himself the title 'Power Star' and gained recognition for his role in Santhanam's 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya'. He then acted in several comedy roles. 

article_image3

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Power Star Movie

His last film was 'Capmaari' in 2018. He also starred opposite Vanitha Vijayakumar in 'Pick Up Drop'. Photoshoots for the film went viral, but it remains unreleased.

article_image4

Power Star Srinivasan Hospitalized

Suffering from kidney issues for years, Power Star Srinivasan was admitted to the emergency ward after a sudden health decline. Further health updates are awaited. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts ATG

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Recent Stories

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan's fight sparks major twists in the show NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan’s fight sparks major twists in the show

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Novavax Stock Rises, Boosts Retail Sentiment On $200M Czech Plant Sale To Novo Nordisk

Marvell Stock Poised To Smash $100 Mark On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets To Year's High

Marvell Stock Poised To Smash $100 Mark On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets To Year's High

Pure Storage Stock Jumps Pre-Market Following Beat-And-Raise Q3, Kioxia Tie-Up: Retail Relishes Outperformance

Pure Storage Stock Jumps Pre-Market Following Beat-And-Raise Q3, Kioxia Tie-Up: Retail Relishes Outperformance

Indian Navy gets 2nd Adani Defence-made Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone dmn

Indian Navy gets 2nd Adani Defence-made Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon