Power Star Srinivasan Hospitalized in Chennai; read details

Popular comedy actor and doctor Power Star Srinivasan has been admitted to the emergency ward of a government hospital in Chennai after a sudden deterioration in his health.

Power Star Srinivasan wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the 2011 film 'Lathika'. Despite the film's failure, he famously rented a theater and gave away free tickets to ensure a 100-day run.

He gave himself the title 'Power Star' and gained recognition for his role in Santhanam's 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya'. He then acted in several comedy roles.

His last film was 'Capmaari' in 2018. He also starred opposite Vanitha Vijayakumar in 'Pick Up Drop'. Photoshoots for the film went viral, but it remains unreleased.

Suffering from kidney issues for years, Power Star Srinivasan was admitted to the emergency ward after a sudden health decline. Further health updates are awaited.

