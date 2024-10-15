Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

Pooja Hegde celebrated her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, sharing stunning vacation photos and embracing her special day with family and gratitude on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde celebrated her 34th birthday in style, jetting off to Sri Lanka for a refreshing getaway. Born on October 13, the Bollywood star took a well-deserved break from her busy shooting schedule, enjoying quality time with her family.

Sharing her vacation highlights on Instagram, Pooja posted casual and candid photos showcasing her “birthdays in the wild.” She wore a chic white co-ord set adorned with cherry motifs, perfectly capturing a playful yet stylish vibe.

In one of the photos, Pooja posed on a wooden deck against a stunning turquoise pool, radiating joy. She complemented her look with a hint of blush and accessorized with a bracelet, adding a touch of elegance to her birthday celebration.

The birthday post expressed gratitude for the love and wishes she received. Pooja's fans flooded the comments with compliments, celebrating her glow and beauty. As she gears up for future projects, including her role in Deva, excitement surrounds her career and personal milestones.

Latest Videos