Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed and more snapped in Mumbai

Your daily dose of celebrity spotting is here! Several celebrities were clicked in Mumbai on Thursday (March 08) at various locations. From Pooja Hegde to Malaika Arora to Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar to Urfi Javed and many more take a look at photos of your favourite stars.

Ananya Panday was clicked at their residence in Mumbai.She was seen posing for the camera while taking her dog for an evening walk.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were spotted in Mumbai to promote their film Radhe Shyam, which is releasing on March 11.

Tara Sutaria was spotted as she dubs for Heropanti 2 at Empire house in Andheri. She was looking so fresh and ready for summer in all white.

Sara Ali Khan was clicked at Gym in Bandra. She was seen posing and smiling for the camera in white top and black shorts.

Malaika Arora was seen at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs in a white suit. She looked amazing.

Urfi Javed was spotted at a restaurant in Andheri. For her outfit Urfi got trolled again as the actress was spotted wearing just gobs of funky silver chain and with fishnet and black shorts.

Actress Shamita Shetty was snapped at a salon in Juhu. There was a reports about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have called it quits. A source close to Raqesh told us, "Things didn't work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate."

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted at the Gym in Bandra. She was in no mood to click hence avoid posing for the camera.

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon were seen at the Bachchan Pandey movie Promotions at Sun N Sand in Juhu.

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla were clicked in Andheri. Both looked happy as they posed for the cameras.