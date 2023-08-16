Photos: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at 'Kushi's grand musical concert event on Independence Day

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed audiences with their passionate dance performance on Kushi's title song. Many videos and photos are now going viral on social media.



The renowned actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are going to share the screen for the second time in the film Kushi.



Billed as a romantic comedy, the highly anticipated Shiva Nirvana directorial will enter theatres this September. With its soulful playlist, Kushi has already captured the attention of both cinema fans and music enthusiasts.

The audio for the film was formally released on August 15, Independence Day, at a huge musical concert event in Hyderabad.

The passionate live performance of the lead duo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, was the biggest surprise of the Kushi musical concert event.

The famed Telugu film industry actors, who have already caused quite a stir on social media with their excellent onscreen chemistry, performed on stage on the much-loved Kushi title tune.

Samantha and Vijay's spectacular performance definitely captivated the crowd, and images and videos of their performance are already going viral on the internet.



As always, the leading woman looked great in a black and white patterned lehenga and matching dupatta, which she reached with a black sequined crop top.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finished her outfit with wavy hair, dewy makeup, and bold accessories. In contrast, Vijay Deverakonda looked stylish in a white sleeveless t-shirt and matching embroidered pants.



Viplav and Aaradhya, a young couple played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are said to have an uncommon love story in the romantic comedy.

The freshly released trailer shows Viplav and Aaradhya marry against their families' wishes. However, their perfect romance is derailed by compatibility concerns.



Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Sharanya Ponvannan, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and many others appear in supporting roles in Kushi. The songs and original score were written by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The director of photography is Murali G. The respected banner, Mythri Movie Makers, is funding the Shiva Nirvana directorial.