Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at 'Kushi's grand musical concert event on Independence Day

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

     Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed audiences with their passionate dance performance on Kushi's title song. Many videos and photos are now going viral on social media.
     

    article_image1

    The renowned actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are going to share the screen for the second time in the film Kushi.
     

    article_image2

    Billed as a romantic comedy, the highly anticipated Shiva Nirvana directorial will enter theatres this September. With its soulful playlist, Kushi has already captured the attention of both cinema fans and music enthusiasts.

    article_image3

    The audio for the film was formally released on August 15, Independence Day, at a huge musical concert event in Hyderabad. 

    article_image4

    The passionate live performance of the lead duo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, was the biggest surprise of the Kushi musical concert event.

    article_image5

    The famed Telugu film industry actors, who have already caused quite a stir on social media with their excellent onscreen chemistry, performed on stage on the much-loved Kushi title tune.

    article_image6

    Samantha and Vijay's spectacular performance definitely captivated the crowd, and images and videos of their performance are already going viral on the internet.
     

    article_image7

    As always, the leading woman looked great in a black and white patterned lehenga and matching dupatta, which she reached with a black sequined crop top.

    article_image8

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu finished her outfit with wavy hair, dewy makeup, and bold accessories. In contrast, Vijay Deverakonda looked stylish in a white sleeveless t-shirt and matching embroidered pants. 
     

    article_image9

    Viplav and Aaradhya, a young couple played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are said to have an uncommon love story in the romantic comedy.

    article_image10

    The freshly released trailer shows Viplav and Aaradhya marry against their families' wishes. However, their perfect romance is derailed by compatibility concerns.
     

    article_image11

    Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Sharanya Ponvannan, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and many others appear in supporting roles in Kushi. The songs and original score were written by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The director of photography is Murali G. The respected banner, Mythri Movie Makers, is funding the Shiva Nirvana directorial. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on vma

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on

    Manipur Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie released in 23 years RBA

    Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH)

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look vma

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details vma

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on vma

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on

    6 herbal teas to reduce bloating gcw eai

    6 herbal teas to reduce bloating

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation

    Manipur Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie released in 23 years RBA

    Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

    'Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears...' Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon