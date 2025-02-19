PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Uorfi Javed turns bride: The pomegranate-colored pink lehenga that Uorfi wore made her appear absolutely gorgeous. Fans have deemed it to be her most stunning appearance.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Uorfi Javed, an internet superstar and social media star, does not require an introduction. She may not have earned a name for herself on TV, but no one can deny that she has impeccable fashion sense.

budget 2025
article_image2

Urfi is renowned for her eccentric fashion style, but on February 18, 2025, she set the record right by looking lovely in a dreamy bridal lehenga. Uorfi looked like a Rajasthani bride; her followers said it was her most significant appearance ever.

article_image3

Uorfi recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is dressed as a bride in a pomegranate-colored lehenga. The lehenga featured designs inspired by vintage brocade remnants and Mughal inlay work. Uorfi styled her gorgeous lehenga with a crystal-encrusted top.

article_image4

The Bigg Boss OTT competitor donned big kundan buttis, a hefty gold choker necklace, and another large necklace. She finished off her appearance with an enormous maang teeka, matha patti, nath, hefty bangles, and rings.

article_image5

Her regal lehenga included a thick dupatta, and she was spotted posing beautifully and tempting the camera lens. The video would make you feel as if Uorfi was waiting for her love. 

article_image6

Her fans described the outfit as 'beautiful'. They lauded it as the greatest appearance and advised her to choose a spouse. Others dubbed her 'Khoobsurat' or 'Sundar' and were enchanted by her. Urofi captioned her amazing clip as follows: "Blurring the lines between tradition and contemporary couture. It was an honour to be dressed by @rimpleandharpreet Not just the clothes but their warmth is unmatched too."

article_image7

Uorfi Javed clears the air about her engagement

A viral photo of Uorfi recently revealed that a strange male had put a ring into her finger. Fans of the actress got into a frenzy when they saw that their beloved Urfi appeared to be engaged. Her supporters began to speculate that she may have become engaged to Orry, while some believed it was not a genuine engagement.

article_image8

Few believed she may have worn the ring for a new performance. Uorfi had to turn to Instagram to clarify the air, writing: "Yeh ishq nahi asaan bas itna samajh lijiye dhoke ka khatra hai, roka karke jaana hai."

article_image9

She finished her tweet with the hashtags #EngagedRokaYaDhoka and quietly stated that she had something amazing coming up on Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025, and verified that the claimed engagement was only a part of her forthcoming performance.

article_image10

Uorfi Javed's Work

Uorfi, formerly Urfi Javed, was born in Lucknow on October 15, 1997. The actress, a social media sensation, is well-known for her eccentric dress taste and unabashed attitude. Uorfi began her television career with series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

article_image11

When she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, she won the thoughts and hearts of her followers and has since become a popular choice among the public.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wife of a 21st century prince: Byeon Woo Seok's role in his upcoming drama MEG

Wife of a 21st century prince: Byeon Woo Seok's role in his upcoming drama

Priyanka Chopra protects daughter Malti Marie from paps as she flies out of Mumbai [WATCH] ATG

Priyanka Chopra protects daughter Malti Marie from paps as she flies out of Mumbai [WATCH]

Rihanna thanks god after A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict in LA assault trial; Read on NTI

Rihanna thanks god after A$AP Rocky’s not guilty verdict in LA assault trial; Read on

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat's Bharuch- Watch Video NTI

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat’s Bharuch | Watch Video

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg NTI

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg

Recent Stories

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem gcw

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here AJR

Long weekend alert! Enjoy relaxing 4-day holiday in March; check dates here

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended Kozhikode holy cross college anr

Kerala college Horror! Student attacked for wearing cooling glasses during dance performance; 6 suspended

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail’s Not Too Enthused

BP Reportedly Mulls Castrol Lubricants Sale, But Retail’s Not Too Enthused

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Colgate-Palmolive Strikes Deal To Buy Australian Pet Food Brand Prime100: Retail Mood Improves

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon