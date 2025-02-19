PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Uorfi Javed turns bride: The pomegranate-colored pink lehenga that Uorfi wore made her appear absolutely gorgeous. Fans have deemed it to be her most stunning appearance.

Uorfi Javed, an internet superstar and social media star, does not require an introduction. She may not have earned a name for herself on TV, but no one can deny that she has impeccable fashion sense.

Urfi is renowned for her eccentric fashion style, but on February 18, 2025, she set the record right by looking lovely in a dreamy bridal lehenga. Uorfi looked like a Rajasthani bride; her followers said it was her most significant appearance ever.

Uorfi recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is dressed as a bride in a pomegranate-colored lehenga. The lehenga featured designs inspired by vintage brocade remnants and Mughal inlay work. Uorfi styled her gorgeous lehenga with a crystal-encrusted top.

The Bigg Boss OTT competitor donned big kundan buttis, a hefty gold choker necklace, and another large necklace. She finished off her appearance with an enormous maang teeka, matha patti, nath, hefty bangles, and rings.

Her regal lehenga included a thick dupatta, and she was spotted posing beautifully and tempting the camera lens. The video would make you feel as if Uorfi was waiting for her love.

Her fans described the outfit as 'beautiful'. They lauded it as the greatest appearance and advised her to choose a spouse. Others dubbed her 'Khoobsurat' or 'Sundar' and were enchanted by her. Urofi captioned her amazing clip as follows: "Blurring the lines between tradition and contemporary couture. It was an honour to be dressed by @rimpleandharpreet Not just the clothes but their warmth is unmatched too."

Uorfi Javed clears the air about her engagement A viral photo of Uorfi recently revealed that a strange male had put a ring into her finger. Fans of the actress got into a frenzy when they saw that their beloved Urfi appeared to be engaged. Her supporters began to speculate that she may have become engaged to Orry, while some believed it was not a genuine engagement.

Few believed she may have worn the ring for a new performance. Uorfi had to turn to Instagram to clarify the air, writing: "Yeh ishq nahi asaan bas itna samajh lijiye dhoke ka khatra hai, roka karke jaana hai."

She finished her tweet with the hashtags #EngagedRokaYaDhoka and quietly stated that she had something amazing coming up on Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025, and verified that the claimed engagement was only a part of her forthcoming performance.

Uorfi Javed's Work Uorfi, formerly Urfi Javed, was born in Lucknow on October 15, 1997. The actress, a social media sensation, is well-known for her eccentric dress taste and unabashed attitude. Uorfi began her television career with series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

When she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, she won the thoughts and hearts of her followers and has since become a popular choice among the public.

