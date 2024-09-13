Triptii Dimri Photos: 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' actress' saree look is the fashion inspo you need!

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress Triptii Dimri wore a gorgeous zari work saree, winning over every gaze.

Triptii Dimri is known for capturing the hearts of onlookers with her magnetic charm and extraordinary presence on-screen. The actress is ready with her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The trailer was released on Thursday and the fans are excited to see the duo together. The trailer is going viral on social media and has amassed over 8.2 million views on YouTube alone.

Triptii Dimri recently posted an array of stunning pictures on her Instagram showcasing her timeless elegance and grace in a beautiful saree.

Triptii looks gorgeous in the intricately designed zari saree, a true work of art. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress' saree's beauty was enhanced by intricate thread and crystal work.

Triptii opted for a red blouse with intricately woven golden threads and a beautiful and unique neckline with green crystals on it. She kept her pallu dropped traditionally, leaving one side open for an elegant flow.

The 30-year-old actress aced natural makeup and kept her jewellry minimal with stone jhumkas, green emerald ring, and golden bangles.

