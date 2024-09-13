Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri Photos: 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' actress' saree look is the fashion inspo you need!

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress Triptii Dimri wore a gorgeous zari work saree, winning over every gaze. 

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri is known for capturing the hearts of onlookers with her magnetic charm and extraordinary presence on-screen. The actress is ready with her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The trailer was released on Thursday and the fans are excited to see the duo together. The trailer is going viral on social media and has amassed over 8.2 million views on YouTube alone. 

    article_image2

    Triptii Dimri recently posted an array of stunning pictures on her Instagram showcasing her timeless elegance and grace in a beautiful saree. 

    article_image3

    Triptii looks gorgeous in the intricately designed zari saree, a true work of art. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress' saree's beauty was enhanced by intricate thread and crystal work. 

    article_image4

    Triptii opted for a red blouse with intricately woven golden threads and a beautiful and unique neckline with green crystals on it. She kept her pallu dropped traditionally, leaving one side open for an elegant flow. 

    article_image5

    The 30-year-old actress aced natural makeup and kept her jewellry minimal with stone jhumkas, green emerald ring, and golden bangles. 

