PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia’s no-makeup look goes viral, troll ask - 'Who is This?'

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in a casual outfit, sparking mixed reactions online. While some praised her natural look without makeup, others took the opportunity to troll her appearance.

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in a casual look, which has sparked a debate on social media. The actress opted for a no-makeup look, wearing a crop t-shirt paired with cargo pants.

While some fans appreciated her simplicity and natural beauty, others took to trolling her appearance. Many users commented that she looked unrecognizable without makeup, while others defended her, praising her confidence in embracing a natural look.

Tamannaah, who made her Bollywood debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005, has since built a successful career in films across multiple languages.

Despite the film's failure, she went on to become a leading actress in the South Indian film industry before making a strong mark in Bollywood.

Despite the mixed reactions, Tamannaah continues to remain a popular figure, admired for her performances and fashion choices.

