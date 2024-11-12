PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan STUNS with Rs 5 crore Audemars Piguet watch and Sabyasachi jewels at IIFA

Shah Rukh Khan dazzles at IIFA 2024 with a ₹5.9 crore Audemars Piguet watch and Sabyasachi jewels, showcasing his timeless style and luxury fashion choices.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at IIFA 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, and it’s sure to chase away your Monday blues! Known for his timeless charm, SRK proved that age is just a number with his sharp and sophisticated look. While his outfit was impressive, it was his luxurious watch and jewels that truly stole the spotlight, adding a touch of elegance to his already suave appearance. If you’ve been wondering how much SRK’s signature style costs, you’re in for a surprise.

article_image2

SRK’s Jaw-Dropping Audemars Piguet Watch

At IIFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted the stunning Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked watch, a true masterpiece in luxury. The watch, crafted from 18-carat rose gold, features a unique open-worked dial that showcases its intricate inner mechanics. The gem-set bezel gives it an added touch of sophistication and boldness, making it the perfect accessory for SRK's high-end style. And the price? A jaw-dropping ₹5.9 crore! It’s a timepiece that only a few can afford, making SRK’s look even more iconic and exclusive.

 

article_image3

A Complete Look: Fashion and Accessories

From the watch he wore at IIFA to what outfit made the cut to go with it, Shah Rukh Khan can’t fail when it comes to fashion. He was dressed in a rust satin shirt, dark green slacks, and a clean black jacket. This pairing helped in adding some dimension and richness to his outfit as did the layered gold necklaces and stylish bracelet which were all in keeping with his exquisite watch. SRK has perfected his fashion sense and for IIFA, he didn’t miss the mark. He for sure knows how to blend class with style so he draws attention when not only dressed for duty.

 

article_image4

On the Work Front: SRK’s Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is making waves by voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. His fans get to hear him deliver the voice for the dominant lion king. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan has been working on an action film titled King where he acts alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Having so much to do, SRK is still a huge figure in both the fashion world and in film.

