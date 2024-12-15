PHOTOS: Salman Khan’s nephew Nirvan Khan’s birthday bash; Malaika Arora, Orry & other Bollywood stars join

Bollywood stars gathered for Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's 24th birthday party. Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, and many other celebrities attended, adding glamour to the celebration.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

Salman Khan's nephew Nirvan Khan turned 24. Sohail Khan threw a grand party for his son. Many celebrities were seen besides Salman. Malaika Arora stole the show.

article_image2

Nirvan Khan's mother Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also attended the birthday bash. Riteish Deshmukh posed with wife Genelia.

article_image3

Bobby Deol arrived with wife Tanya at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash. Fardeen Khan also appeared in a stylish look.

article_image4

Sanjay Kapoor was also seen at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash. Ronit Roy was spotted with his entire family.

article_image5

Huma Qureshi, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Aayush Sharma also posed for photographers at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash.

article_image6

Chunky Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, and Sophie Choudry were also spotted at Nirvan Khan's star-studded birthday celebration.

article_image7

Chitrangda Singh, Dia Mirza, and Remo D'Souza with his wife were also spotted at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash. Everyone posed for the cameras.

article_image8

Arpita Khan appeared in a stylish look at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash. Salman Khan and Aarti Chabria were also spotted at the party.

article_image9

Suhana Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari, accompanied by her husband, were also spotted at Nirvan Khan's birthday celebration.

