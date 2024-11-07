PHOTOS: Raha Kapoor turns 2; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor organises jungle-themed party for their daughter

Raha, daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated her second birthday. The couple hosted a jungle-themed birthday party, attended by Alia’s parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated her second birthday on Wednesday, November 6.

The parents celebrated their child's big day with relatives and friends. Alia and Ranbir had a jungle-themed birthday celebration attended by Alia's parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Raha's aunt, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt, also attended the celebration and uploaded photos from the event on social media, revealing the magnificent cake and decorations. Pooja's first image was of the jungle-themed cake.

The two-tier cake featured fondant creatures such as a lion, rabbit, bear, and zebra, as well as green fondant foliage to complement the jungle motif. It was imprinted with "Raha 2."

A photo shows the party's decorations, which include multicoloured balloons and a panda cutout. A wooden wall has the word "Raha" in gilded lettering. There is also a tattoo station, where Pooja received a tattoo she posted on social media.

Mahesh Bhatt was seen posing with individuals costumed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Mahesh's wife, actress Soni Razdan, uploaded the shot.

Alia wished Raha a happy birthday, uploading a photo of her when she was just "few weeks old." Alia Bhatt's next film will be Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

