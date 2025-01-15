Photos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrates Pongal with their sons

Actress Nayanthara celebrated this year's Pongal with her twin children and husband Vignesh Shivan, and the photos have gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Lady Superstar Nayanthara

Nayanthara, known as Lady Superstar, has a huge fan base beyond Kollywood, in Telugu and Malayalam cinema as well.

article_image2

Jawan Actress Nayanthara

In 2023, she debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film's success made her one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

article_image3

Nayanthara Worships the Sun

Maintaining a 10-year heroine career is challenging. Nayanthara has been a leading lady for over 20 years, and even after turning 40, top heroes are eager to work with her. Nayanthara chooses unique and female-centric films.

article_image4

Nayanthara's Upcoming Movies

She has completed Test and Mannaangatti and has about 6 films in hand, including Raakayi and Toxic. She plays Yash's sister in Toxic.

article_image5

Nayanthara's Pongal Photos

Nayanthara is known for her dedication to family. Her traditional Pongal celebration photos have gone viral.

article_image6

Nayanthara's Angelic Look

Nayanthara wore a white salwar, while Vignesh Shivan and their sons wore traditional veshti-sattai. She offered prayers to the sun.

article_image7

Nayanthara's Family Photos

Vignesh Shivan performed aarti, and Nayanthara offered traditional prayers. She shared photos on Instagram with Pongal greetings and thanks to Tamil and farmers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon