Photos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrates Pongal with their sons

Actress Nayanthara celebrated this year's Pongal with her twin children and husband Vignesh Shivan, and the photos have gone viral.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara

Nayanthara, known as Lady Superstar, has a huge fan base beyond Kollywood, in Telugu and Malayalam cinema as well.

Jawan Actress Nayanthara

In 2023, she debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film's success made her one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

Nayanthara Worships the Sun

Maintaining a 10-year heroine career is challenging. Nayanthara has been a leading lady for over 20 years, and even after turning 40, top heroes are eager to work with her. Nayanthara chooses unique and female-centric films.

Nayanthara's Upcoming Movies

She has completed Test and Mannaangatti and has about 6 films in hand, including Raakayi and Toxic. She plays Yash's sister in Toxic.

Nayanthara's Pongal Photos

Nayanthara is known for her dedication to family. Her traditional Pongal celebration photos have gone viral.

Nayanthara's Angelic Look

Nayanthara wore a white salwar, while Vignesh Shivan and their sons wore traditional veshti-sattai. She offered prayers to the sun.

Nayanthara's Family Photos

Vignesh Shivan performed aarti, and Nayanthara offered traditional prayers. She shared photos on Instagram with Pongal greetings and thanks to Tamil and farmers.

