(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post sparks online buzz netizens react

Malaika Arora has shared her glamorous photos on social media. People are amazed to see her style even at the age of 51. Some praised her, while others trolled her!

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Fitness queen Malaika Arora has shared 6 photos on social media, posing glamorously. People are sighing at Malaika's look at 51. 

article_image2

Malaika Arora hasn't written anything in the photo captions, but shared lots of sparkle emojis, usually used to show positive sentiments like love, happiness, gratitude, and excitement.


article_image3

Malaika is wearing a black outfit from SKIMS in the photos, designed by fashion designer Dhruv Kapoor. Malaika looks extremely stunning in this outfit.

article_image4

Malaika Arora's followers can't take their eyes off her after seeing the photos. Most internet users have praised Malaika Arora and showered her with love.

article_image5

There are also some internet users who are making fun of Malaika Arora and trolling her. Some people are expressing their displeasure at her wearing such outfits at this age.

article_image6

One internet user trolled her, writing, "Old mare." Another user commented, "Sending 6 fire engines." One user wrote, "Her old age is ruining our youth." One user commented, "What a sensation!"

article_image7

Trolling Malaika Arora, one internet user wrote, "How does her son call her mom?" Another user praised Malaika's fitness, writing, "Believe me, she is the mother of a 23-year-old son."

