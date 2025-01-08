PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in black dress, flaunts mangalsutra at 'Baby' promo in Dubai

Keerthy Suresh's Mangalsutra photos from the 'Baby' movie promotion in Dubai have taken the internet by storm. See the South Indian actress's stunning new look.

keerthy suresh

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil last month. After years of dating, the couple overcame initial family resistance due to religious differences. Read More: Actress Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of Baby John promotions with Varun Dhawan

Keerthy Suresh's wedding took place in Goa, attended by many celebrities including actor Vijay, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, and director Mari Selvaraj. The wedding ceremonies followed both Hindu and Christian traditions.

After her wedding, Keerthy Suresh participated in the promotions of the Bollywood film 'Baby' John. She shared photos from Dubai, looking adorable in a short black dress and her new mangalsutra.

After completing her film promotions, Keerthy Suresh enjoyed her honeymoon in Thailand with her husband. She recently shared photos from Dubai. Rumors suggest she might take a break from acting, but she hasn't officially confirmed this. Keerthy Suresh Hikes Remuneration Post Wedding



Latest Videos