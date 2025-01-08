PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in black dress, flaunts mangalsutra at 'Baby' promo in Dubai

Keerthy Suresh's Mangalsutra photos from the 'Baby' movie promotion in Dubai have taken the internet by storm. See the South Indian actress's stunning new look.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

keerthy suresh

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil last month. After years of dating, the couple overcame initial family resistance due to religious differences. Read More: Actress Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of Baby John promotions with Varun Dhawan

article_image2

Keerthy Suresh's wedding took place in Goa, attended by many celebrities including actor Vijay, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, and director Mari Selvaraj. The wedding ceremonies followed both Hindu and Christian traditions.

article_image3

After her wedding, Keerthy Suresh participated in the promotions of the Bollywood film 'Baby' John. She shared photos from Dubai, looking adorable in a short black dress and her new mangalsutra.

article_image4

After completing her film promotions, Keerthy Suresh enjoyed her honeymoon in Thailand with her husband. She recently shared photos from Dubai. Rumors suggest she might take a break from acting, but she hasn't officially confirmed this. Keerthy Suresh Hikes Remuneration Post Wedding


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more RBA

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency' ATG

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details RBA

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon