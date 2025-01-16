PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim rush to hospital to see Saif Ali Khan in ICU

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Soha rushed to the hospital after Saif Ali Khan was attacked. Saif will remain hospitalized for a few days.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an unknown person at 2 am. He was then admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Kareena rushed to the hospital to check on her husband Saif.

Kareena Kapoor visited her husband Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital on Thursday. She was wearing a maroon shirt and jeans.

Kareena Kapoor was seen leaving the hospital after seeing her husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif will remain in the hospital for a few days.

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan looked worried after their father Saif Ali Khan was attacked. Both went to the hospital to check on their father.

Karisma Kapoor also visited the hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan. She was spotted outside the hospital.

Bollywood actress Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan also visited Lilavati Hospital to check on her brother.

