Photos: Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce pregnancy; actress to become mother second time

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are expecting a child together. The pair, who married in August this year, have a solid attachment with Amy's firstborn, Andreas, who is close to Ed.

Actress and model Amy Jackson is expecting her second child. The actress married actor and musician Ed Westwick in August of this year. The actor is the mother of 5-year-old Andreas, whom she received with her previous partner, hotelier George Panayiotou, in 2019.

Jackson posted lovely photographs with her hubby on October 31 without a remark. She let her pictures in a white satin gown do the talking. In an interview with a media house, Amy Jackson enquired about her son's relationship with Westwick.

She said, "Andreas has known Ed his entire life. I believe he was two when he met Ed. We were extremely good pals. He's been a part of his life since he can remember. So I believe it is one of the reasons I adore Ed so much. It's because of his relationship with Andreas and how encouraging he is of me as a mother and working mother."



Regarding Andreas' reaction to her nuptials, she stated, "He was happy. It was really hilarious because I wore a ring on this finger a few months ago. And he said, 'Mummy, you're not married?' And he questioned, 'Why are you not married to Eddie, mummy?' I answered, 'He hasn't asked me,' and he said, 'Well, I'll tell him."

She continued, "I'm not sure if that was an encouragement from his end. He gave the go-ahead before Ed presumably ever considered it."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick allegedly began dating in 2022. They met at a game and ultimately fell in love. Westwick is well known for his role as Chuck in Gossip Girl, whilst Amy has primarily worked in the Tamil film business, although has dabbled in both the Indian and Western film industries.

