PHOTOS: Amit Shah meets Nana Patekar, goes gaga over his talent; here's what he said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Bollywood actor Nana Patekar to talk about how films can change people's lives. Shah posted multiple photos from their meeting on his X handle.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently met with renowned actor Nana Patekar in his office, bridging the political and cinematic worlds. The meeting was highlighted by an in-depth discussion of films' transformational impact and individual roles in societal change. 

article_image2

Amit Shah also lauded Patekar's successful career, describing him as 'a talented and seasoned actor'. Shah posted many images from their encounter on his X (previously known as Twitter) account.

article_image3

In one of the photos, Amit Shah and Nana Patekar greet each other with a warm hug. “Met the very talented and seasoned actor Shri @nanagpatekar Ji. Had a great discussion about films and their role in social change," wrote the politician, while sharing the pictures.

Nana Patekar made his acting debut with the 1978 drama Gaman and hasn't looked back since. After appearing in the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay in 1988, he earned an award for his portrayal in the crime thriller Parinda.

article_image4

His other notable works from the 1990s include Prahaar: The Final Attack, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, and Khamoshi: The Musical, among others.

Patekar stars in the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film The Vaccine War, which depicts the story of Covaxin's creation during India's COVID-19 epidemic.

