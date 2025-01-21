PHOTOS: Amit Shah meets Nana Patekar, goes gaga over his talent; here's what he said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Bollywood actor Nana Patekar to talk about how films can change people's lives. Shah posted multiple photos from their meeting on his X handle.

In one of the photos, Amit Shah and Nana Patekar greet each other with a warm hug. “Met the very talented and seasoned actor Shri @nanagpatekar Ji. Had a great discussion about films and their role in social change," wrote the politician, while sharing the pictures.

Nana Patekar made his acting debut with the 1978 drama Gaman and hasn't looked back since. After appearing in the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay in 1988, he earned an award for his portrayal in the crime thriller Parinda.