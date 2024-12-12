PHOTOS: Alia Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s wedding reception lights up with celebrity guests

Bollywood stars gathered at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception. Many celebrities attended, from Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan to Sunny Leone.

Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tied the knot on Wednesday. After the wedding ceremony, the couple's wedding reception took place. Many Bollywood celebrities including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda attended.

Alaya F attended Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception. Meanwhile, the bride's father, Anurag Kashyap, was seen wearing a silk dhoti kurta.

CID's Abhijeet and Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrived with their daughter at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Alia, wore a hot off-shoulder dress instead of a lehenga at the reception. Meanwhile, her groom, Shane Gregoire, was seen in a black suit.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Manoj Bajpayee were also spotted at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

Director Imtiaz Ali's daughter and TV actress Aditi Bhatia was also seen at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

Salman Khan's nephew Nirvan Khan and wife Tanya's Bobby Deol also attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Alia Kashyap's wedding reception.

Recently married Naga Chaitanya attended Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception with his new wife Sobhita Dhulipala.

