PHOTOS: Alia Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s wedding reception lights up with celebrity guests

Bollywood stars gathered at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception. Many celebrities attended, from Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan to Sunny Leone.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 8:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tied the knot on Wednesday. After the wedding ceremony, the couple's wedding reception took place. Many Bollywood celebrities including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda attended.

article_image2

Alaya F attended Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception. Meanwhile, the bride's father, Anurag Kashyap, was seen wearing a silk dhoti kurta.

article_image3

CID's Abhijeet and Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrived with their daughter at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

article_image4

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Alia, wore a hot off-shoulder dress instead of a lehenga at the reception. Meanwhile, her groom, Shane Gregoire, was seen in a black suit.

article_image5

Vishal Bhardwaj and Manoj Bajpayee were also spotted at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

article_image6

Director Imtiaz Ali's daughter and TV actress Aditi Bhatia was also seen at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

article_image7

Salman Khan's nephew Nirvan Khan and wife Tanya's Bobby Deol also attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Alia Kashyap's wedding reception.

article_image8

Recently married Naga Chaitanya attended Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception with his new wife Sobhita Dhulipala.

article_image9

Sunny Leone arrived with her husband at Alia Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding reception.

Also Read…

How this actor became a Hero from Zero, used to cut tickets in the bus

Country's 10 highest-grossing films, only 2 Bollywood in TOP 5, Pushpa 2 at this NO.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra crowned Time God, nomination task heats up with shocking twists NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra crowned Time God, nomination task heats up with shocking twists

Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad RBA

Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad

Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said RBA

Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details RBA

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details

Rajnikanth's 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on NTI

Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on

Recent Stories

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond NTI

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances ATG

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read anr

Kerala Tourism unveils multilingual microsite and E-brochure to assist Sabarimala pilgrims; Read

PHOTOS TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani's 8 sarees, lehenga styles RBA

(PHOTOS) TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani's 8 sarees, lehenga styles

DA Hike announced by Rajasthan govt: Huge financial outlay for state employees AJR

DA Hike announced by Rajasthan govt: Huge financial outlay for state employees

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon