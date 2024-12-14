PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in white Sabyasachi saree with pearl choker at Raj Kapoor Film Festival

The Kapoor family held a film festival to honour Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. The entire family attended the huge event's launch on December 13, an uncommon and treasured sight. In her elegant white saree, Alia Bhatt stole the show.

However, Alia Bhatt stole the scene in a lovely white saree. Later, Alia revealed breathtaking photos of her appearance on Instagram, leaving admirers speechless. Alia wore a white Sabyasachi saree with multicoloured floral and foliage designs.

She wore the saree with a tiny pearl necklace, staying true to her characteristic minimalist style. She finished her appearance with dewy makeup and delicate waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

Alia later posted a series of images with the gorgeous drape to Instagram with the comment, "Mud mud ke na dekh," from Raj Kapoor's classic Awara.

When Alia Bhatt published the photos, her comments section erupted with praise. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, exclaimed, "Beyond," stressing her amazing appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other Kapoor family members all attended the spectacular celebration. To commemorate Raj Kapoor's centenary, RK Films, in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation and the NFDC-National Film Archive of India, has scheduled special screenings of his classic films.

The event, titled Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, would take place from December 13 to December 15, 2024, in PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theatres in 40 locations throughout India. This one-of-a-kind event is dedicated to preserving and commemorating the legacy of one of Indian cinema's most important pioneers.

