PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in white Sabyasachi saree with pearl choker at Raj Kapoor Film Festival

The Kapoor family held a film festival to honour Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. The entire family attended the huge event's launch on December 13, an uncommon and treasured sight. In her elegant white saree, Alia Bhatt stole the show.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

Bollywood's legendary Kapoor family commemorated Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday with a large film festival. On December 13, the entire family gathered to celebrate the huge event's launch, which was a rare and treasured sight.
 

article_image2

However, Alia Bhatt stole the scene in a lovely white saree. Later, Alia revealed breathtaking photos of her appearance on Instagram, leaving admirers speechless. Alia wore a white Sabyasachi saree with multicoloured floral and foliage designs.

article_image3

She wore the saree with a tiny pearl necklace, staying true to her characteristic minimalist style. She finished her appearance with dewy makeup and delicate waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

article_image4

Alia later posted a series of images with the gorgeous drape to Instagram with the comment, "Mud mud ke na dekh," from Raj Kapoor's classic Awara.

article_image5

When Alia Bhatt published the photos, her comments section erupted with praise. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, exclaimed, "Beyond," stressing her amazing appearance. 

article_image6

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other Kapoor family members all attended the spectacular celebration. To commemorate Raj Kapoor's centenary, RK Films, in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation and the NFDC-National Film Archive of India, has scheduled special screenings of his classic films.

article_image7

The event, titled Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, would take place from December 13 to December 15, 2024, in PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theatres in 40 locations throughout India. This one-of-a-kind event is dedicated to preserving and commemorating the legacy of one of Indian cinema's most important pioneers.

