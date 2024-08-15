Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

    Georgina Rodríguez, despite her high-profile connection, has established a separate identity via her abilities, hard work, and devotion to family and philanthropy. Here are seven lesser-known facts about Georgina Rodríguez:

    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 6:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Georgina Rodríguez, well-known for her connection with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is also a fascinating individual. Here are seven lesser-known facts about Georgina Rodríguez that go beyond the headlines and gorgeous appearances.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Humble Beginnings: Georgina Rodríguez was born on January 27, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and reared in Jaca, in the Pyrenees. Her father, Jorge Rodríguez, was Argentine, and her mother, Ana María Hernández, is Spanish. Georgina began her career as a waitress in Jaca, then as a shop assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Background in Dance: Georgina was a huge ballet fan before she started working in fashion and modelling. She studied classical dancing for several years, which honed her discipline and poise. Although she subsequently turned her concentration to other areas, her ballet training has helped her maintain her grace and elegance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fluent in Multiple Languages: Georgina is fluent in three languages: Spanish, English, and Italian. Her ability to converse in many languages has not only helped her negotiate her worldwide lifestyle with Ronaldo, but also positions her as a flexible presence in the global media scene.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Entrepreneurial Spirit: Georgina has pursued a career in business in addition to modelling. She owns her own clothing line and has participated in several brand sponsorships and partnerships. Her commercial endeavours show her ambition and desire to establish her identity outside of being a footballer's girlfriend.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Reality Television Star: Georgina Rodríguez broadened her public image by hosting her own Netflix reality program, "I Am Georgina." The documentary delves into her personal life, her position as a mother, and her relationship with Ronaldo, giving viewers an inside peek at her daily life and the problems of juggling family and stardom.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Philanthropic Efforts: Georgina is actively engaged in philanthropic activity. She has been known to support a number of causes, including children's welfare and disaster assistance. She frequently utilises her position to raise awareness about social concerns and has taken part in campaigns and contributions, notably in Spain and Portugal.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Devoted Mother: While she is most known as Cristiano Ronaldo's spouse, Georgina is also a devoted mother. She is the biological mother of Ronaldo's two children: Alana Martina, born in 2017, and Bella Esmeralda, born in 2022. She also has a mother role in the lives of Ronaldo's other three children: Cristiano 

