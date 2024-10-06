What is Pawan Kalyan's real name? Fascinating story revealed by actor's mother Anjana Devi

Pawan Kalyan's mother, Anjana Devi, has revealed that his real name is not Pawan Kalyan. She disclosed the name given to him during his naming ceremony.

Pawan Kalyan is a brand in itself. Fans go wild just hearing his name. Perhaps no other hero enjoys the kind of die-hard fan following that Pawan Kalyan does. Entering the industry as the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan has risen to become one of Tollywood's top heroes.

Pawan Kalyan's fans fondly refer to him as Power Star. His debut film, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, showcased his real-life stunt skills, offering the Telugu audience a fresh experience. Successes like Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, and Badri catapulted him to stardom.

It is said that Pawan Kalyan's real name is different. This was revealed by his mother, Anjana Devi, herself. In an interview, she shared several interesting anecdotes about Pawan Kalyan. She mentioned that during his naming ceremony, he grabbed a sword. Apparently, his father, Venkat Rao, owned a sword.

Anjana Devi shared that along with a pen, a book, money, and jewelry, a sword was also placed in front of Pawan Kalyan during the ceremony, and he picked up the sword. She recalled thinking that if he chose the sword, he would either grow up to be short-tempered or someone who would work for the betterment of people. From a young age, Pawan Kalyan loved reading books and spent most of his time in the library. Even today, his room is filled with books.

Anjana Devi attributed this habit of reading to his father's influence. The anchor then asked her if Pawan Kalyan's real name was different from the one given during his naming ceremony. She replied, 'Yes, we named him Sri Kalyan Kumar. Someone suggested the name Pawan, and it stuck.' It is well-known that Chiranjeevi also changed his screen name. His real name is Shiva Shankar Varaprasad.

He believed that a screen name should be new, stylish, and distinct from other actors' names. Chiranjeevi reportedly had a dream where he saw himself sleeping in front of a temple's sanctum sanctorum. A girl approached him and asked, 'Chiranjeevi, why are you sleeping here? Go and attend to your work.' His friend also came and said, 'Chiranjeevi, let's go.'

