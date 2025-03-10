Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime: 7 Must-Watch Indian crime series you can’t miss

From gripping thrillers to intense espionage, these 7 Indian crime series, including Paatal Lok and Delhi Crime, offer suspense, drama, and powerful performances that will keep you hooked.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Crime web series have taken the Indian OTT landscape by storm, offering gripping plots, intense thrillers, and unforgettable characters. From Paatal Lok to Delhi Crime, here are 7 must-watch Indian crime series that will keep you hooked.

article_image2

Paatal Lok
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This crime thriller dives into the dark underbelly of society, following a washed-up cop, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, who is assigned to investigate a high-profile case involving an assassination attempt on a journalist. The series explores themes of corruption, class disparity, and politics, making it a must-watch for crime drama fans.
 


article_image3

 Sacred Games
Platform: Netflix
Sacred Games, a brutal criminal thriller based on Vikram Chandra's book, blends the worlds of Mumbai's political elite and underworld. The drama, which has a great cast that includes Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, combines historical and sociopolitical elements with crime to keep you interested for the entire two seasons.

article_image4

Mirzapur
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Set in the lawless realm of Mirzapur, this series is a high-octane crime drama that is full of violent crimes, family conflicts, and power battles. It chronicles the adventures of two brothers, Guddu and Bablu, who become involved in the criminal underworld run by the vicious and brutal Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi). Dark thriller enthusiasts should not miss this.
 

article_image5

Bard of Blood
Platform: Netflix
This espionage thriller centers on a former Indian spy, Kabir Anand, who is brought out of retirement to rescue Indian agents from the clutches of terrorists in Balochistan. While the show leans towards action and espionage, the underlying crimes and political conspiracies give it a firm place in the crime thriller genre.

article_image6

Delhi Crime
Platform: Netflix
Based on the real-life 2012 Delhi gang rape case, this series takes you through the investigation that led to the arrest of the perpetrators. With a fantastic performance by Shefali Shah as the lead investigator, this gritty and emotional drama reflects the deep-rooted issues of gender violence and criminal justice in India.

article_image7

The Family Man
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
While this series leans heavily into espionage, its elements of crime and thrilling investigation make it a perfect pick for fans of the genre. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man working for a secret intelligence agency, struggling to balance his professional and personal life, while dealing with terrorist threats to the country.
 

