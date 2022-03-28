Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish to Beyonce check out best performances and moments at Academy Awards

Billie Eilish was appropriately dark in hair and clothes, covered by a pyramid of lasers while brother Finneas plinked the creepy piano start of the song, in line with the spirit of the James Bond theme.

Beyoncé kicked off the 2022 Academy Awards with a stirring performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the film "King Richard."

Beyoncé sang the song from the film about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams, while dressed in what can only be described as tennis ball green.

Billie Eilish performs during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Co-host Amy Schumer performs during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

(L-R) Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, and Mauro Castillo perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

A view of the meal served at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

(L-R) Becky G and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Sebastián Yatra performs during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Dancers perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Reba McEntire during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.