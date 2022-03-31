Oops! Kim Kardashian once again caught red-handed by netizens; read what happened

Kim Kardashian again got accused of photoshopping her social media pictures. Social media users want her to quit filtering her body

Kim Kardashian's photoshop antics appear to go on indefinitely. After images from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party revealed her actual skin tone, the reality star was accused of manipulating her social media posts once more.



Kim has been accused of Photoshopping her immaculate social media images. The reality actress, 41, renowned for showing her polished appearances in sexy selfies to her millions of Instagram followers, was called out on Reddit by admirers who compared a social image to professional ones shot at the Oscar party.



The design mogul is recognised for her flawless appearances in sexy selfies as well as wearing some of the most exquisite clothes. Kim knows how to impress her legions of social media followers. At the same time, she is shown getting in trouble for over-photoshopping her shots.



Fans on Reddit chastised the 41-year-old reality star once again after comparing a social photo to professional ones shot at the Saturday soiree.



The star's skin texture was dramatically different in photographs shared to Kim's Instagram grid, prompting admirers to accuse Kim of filtering her face and imposing 'unrealistic beauty standards.'



One wrote: “When you're so used to seeing the smoothed filtered photos it’s a bit of a shock when we get a real image. She looks fabulous in both photos. But different.” Another wrote: “Exactly lol she looks FINE they need to quit setting the unrealistic standards for themselves because that’s what p***es off everyone anyways.”



A second wrote: “Feel the same way. I saw all the Getty Images and was like woah. It’s not that they look bad without photoshop. We’re just so used to seeing so much photoshop that the real life version ends up being a shock.”



Image: Getty Images