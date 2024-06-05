Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Actress raises temperature in black BOLD sheer dress; fans gasping for breath

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli shared some hot pictures and captioned the post, “Kise de haath na aavan…✨♥️.” Since her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki has been featured in several music videos. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli is no stranger to turning heads! The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant usually draws notice for her daring wardrobe choices.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki is known for her breathtaking beauty, dazzling smile, and faultless style, and she never fails to wow with her dress choices. Continuing her habit, she recently made waves online with a beautiful snapshot exhibiting her great fashion sense.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli recently turned to Instagram to show photos of herself wearing a busty, revealing gown. She sizzled the stream by striking different positions for the photographer.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recently, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself, dressed in a busty, sheer gown.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She sizzled the feed as she struck several poses for the shutterbug. She captioned the post, “Kise de haath na aavan…✨♥️.”

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She has also appeared in a number of films. She appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films, as well as the television series Sirf Tum in 2021.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli expressed her happiness that the opinion of her as merely 'a gorgeous face' is gradually changing.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Previously, I had to combat the stereotype of having more of a gorgeous face. Nikki Tamboli informed us that filmmakers and producers are starting to realise that she is much more than that."

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Slowly and surely, owing to the employment possibilities I've been given, I've been able to build a picture of the refinement that goes into my trade as a performing artist."

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I'm delighted that the individuals in the industry that matter recognise the performer in me and are providing me employment opportunities," the 26-year-old actress remarked.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki has appeared in a number of music videos since her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She occasionally makes news for her fashionable and provocative dress choices.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amethi Election Result 2024 Mouni Roy supports BJP Smriti Irani after losing to Congress Kishori Lal RBA

    Amethi Election Result 2024: Mouni Roy supports BJP's Smriti Irani after losing to Congress' Kishori Lal

    Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: THIS Telugu actress wins against BJP's star candidate Locket Chatterjee RBA

    Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: THIS Telugu actress wins against BJP's star candidate Locket Chatterjee

    Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in new Peaky Blinders film? Here's what Netflix has to say ATG

    Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in new Peaky Blinders film? Here's what Netflix has to say

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West sued for sexual harassment; read details RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West sued for sexual harassment; read details

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'? RKK

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'?

    Recent Stories

    Who is Chirag Paswan? LJP member who once fell in love with Kangana Ranaut RKK

    Who is Chirag Paswan? LJP member who once fell in love with Kangana

    Poonam Pandey BOLD BIKINI pictures: 6 times the ONLYFAN actress flaunted her cleavage, toned body RKK

    Poonam Pandey BOLD BIKINI pictures: 6 times the ONLYFAN actress flaunted her cleavage, toned body

    Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details

    Badminton PV Sindhu shockingly exits Indonesia Open after loss to Hsu Wen-chi osf

    PV Sindhu shockingly exits Indonesia Open after loss to Hsu Wen-chi

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra anr

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon