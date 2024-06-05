Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Actress raises temperature in black BOLD sheer dress; fans gasping for breath

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli shared some hot pictures and captioned the post, “Kise de haath na aavan…✨♥️.” Since her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki has been featured in several music videos.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is no stranger to turning heads! The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant usually draws notice for her daring wardrobe choices.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nikki is known for her breathtaking beauty, dazzling smile, and faultless style, and she never fails to wow with her dress choices. Continuing her habit, she recently made waves online with a beautiful snapshot exhibiting her great fashion sense.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli recently turned to Instagram to show photos of herself wearing a busty, revealing gown. She sizzled the stream by striking different positions for the photographer.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Recently, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself, dressed in a busty, sheer gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She sizzled the feed as she struck several poses for the shutterbug. She captioned the post, “Kise de haath na aavan…✨♥️.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She has also appeared in a number of films. She appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films, as well as the television series Sirf Tum in 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli expressed her happiness that the opinion of her as merely 'a gorgeous face' is gradually changing.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Previously, I had to combat the stereotype of having more of a gorgeous face. Nikki Tamboli informed us that filmmakers and producers are starting to realise that she is much more than that."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Slowly and surely, owing to the employment possibilities I've been given, I've been able to build a picture of the refinement that goes into my trade as a performing artist."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"I'm delighted that the individuals in the industry that matter recognise the performer in me and are providing me employment opportunities," the 26-year-old actress remarked.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nikki has appeared in a number of music videos since her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She occasionally makes news for her fashionable and provocative dress choices.