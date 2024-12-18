Nikhil to Shiv Balaji, meet Bigg Boss Telugu winners, know where they are NOW

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 recently concluded with Kannada actor Nikhil emerging as the winner. He is the 8th winner of Telugu Bigg Boss. Do you remember the winners of the previous 7 seasons? What are they doing now?

article_image1
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

Nikhil, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 was a success, filled with twists. The grand finale was held yesterday. Nikhil emerged as the winner, surprising many who expected Gautam to win. Mega Power Star Ram Charan graced the finale as the chief guest and presented the trophy and a 55 lakh cheque to the winner.

article_image2

Pallavi Prashanth, Season 7 Winner

While Nikhil won Season 8, let's look at the previous winners. Pallavi Prashanth, a YouTuber and farmer, won Season 7. Due to controversies, police presence was increased during his post-win celebrations.

article_image3

Revanth, Season 6 Winner

Singer Revanth won Season 6, with Srihan as the runner-up. Srihan's decision to accept the 40 lakh prize money cost him the title. Revanth, a star singer in Tollywood, has delivered many hit songs and won several awards. Nagarjuna hosted this season.

article_image4

VJ Sunny, Season 5 Winner

VJ Sunny won Season 5. Starting as a journalist, he ventured into modeling and acted in small roles before gaining popularity through the serial 'Kalyana Vaibhogam.' He is currently pursuing a career as a lead actor in smaller films.

article_image5

Bigg Boss Abijeet

Abijeet won Season 4 after a tough competition. Known for the film 'Life is Beautiful,' he played a strategic game. He is currently enjoying life as a traveler.

article_image6

Rahul Sipligunj, Season 3 Winner

Rahul Sipligunj, a folk singer, won Season 3, hosted by Nagarjuna. He later transitioned to playback singing in Tollywood and achieved an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in RRR.

article_image7

Kaushal, Season 2 Winner

Kaushal won Season 2, a season filled with controversies due to his 'Kaushal Army.' Nani hosted this season, which faced criticism for its handling of the controversies. Kaushal faded from the limelight after an initial period of activity.

article_image8

Shiv Balaji, Season 1 Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu started in 2017 with Jr. NTR as the host for a successful Season 1. Actor Shiv Balaji won this season. A well-known actor in Tollywood, he is currently focused on his business ventures.

