Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV Divorce: Know why Ram Charan's cousin breaks her 2 years of marriage

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela, and her estranged Husband Chaitanya JV, have reportedly divorced officially. Chiranjeevi's niece, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in 2021.

    article_image1

    Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela / Instagram

    Niharika Konidela, Megastar Chiranjeevi's niece, is also the cousin of RRR star Ram Charan and the daughter of Nagababu. She recently divorced her husband of two years, Chaitanya JV, better known as Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the most recent sources, the couple has formally divorced. They filed for amicable divorce last month, and the legal proceedings are now over.

     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Telugu media sources, irreconcilable mutual issues were mentioned as the cause for their choice to break their marriage. Niharika and Chaitanya have yet to reply to or confirm the news of their divorce.

     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Niharika, commonly known as a mega princess, made her Tollywood debut and acted in a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gautam Karthik. Niharika used her acting experience to launch Pink Elephant Pictures, which produces online series, programmes, and films. She just opened an opulent office for her production company in Hyderabad.

    article_image5

    Niharika, Varun Tej's sister, married Chaitanya JV in December 2020. Their marriage was a mixture of love and planned marriage, as Chaitanya was Varun Tej's college senior and Chaitanya's father, an IPS officer, was a close friend of Chiranjeevi.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The lavish wedding was held at a heritage hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with week-long celebrations in Hyderabad and Udaipur attended by members of the Mega and Allu families and renowned stars and actresses.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, according to sources, the pair had difficulty adjusting to their new phase of life together within a year of their marriage. They unfollowed each other on social media several times, fueling reports of their breakup. While Chaitanya hinted at a reunion by putting a photo of Niharika on his status, they later unfollowed one other again, and Niharika is said to have returned to Nagababu's abode.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Chaitanya was absent at Varun Tej's engagement to Lavanya Tripathi, reports of Niharika's divorce resurfaced. Niharika's engagement message on social media prompted questions regarding her husband's whereabouts.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Chaitanya JV was recently observed meditating at the Global Vipassana Pagoda meditation institution, reportedly seeking peace in the face of personal difficulties.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ATG

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

    Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats and trespassing on her property (Details) RBA

    Who is Arthana Binu? Malayalam actress accuses father Vijayakumar for threats, trespassing on her property

    SHOCKING Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details RBA

    SHOCKING: Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES)

    Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with superstar and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Read report RBA

    Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with star and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Report

    Recent Stories

    Kerala monsoon snacks 7 non veg foods you MUST try gcw eai

    Kerala monsoon: 7 non-veg foods you MUST try

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ATG

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

    Tomato chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities AJR

    Tomato, chilli prices trouble buyers, soar to Rs 155/kg; check latest rates in metro cities

    cricket Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury, requires surgery osf

    Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury, requires surgery

    OnePlus Nord 3 Nord CE 3 to launch today How to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon