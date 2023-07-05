Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV Divorce: Know why Ram Charan's cousin breaks her 2 years of marriage

Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela, and her estranged Husband Chaitanya JV, have reportedly divorced officially. Chiranjeevi's niece, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in 2021.

Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela / Instagram

Niharika Konidela, Megastar Chiranjeevi's niece, is also the cousin of RRR star Ram Charan and the daughter of Nagababu. She recently divorced her husband of two years, Chaitanya JV, better known as Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to the most recent sources, the couple has formally divorced. They filed for amicable divorce last month, and the legal proceedings are now over.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to Telugu media sources, irreconcilable mutual issues were mentioned as the cause for their choice to break their marriage. Niharika and Chaitanya have yet to reply to or confirm the news of their divorce.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Niharika, commonly known as a mega princess, made her Tollywood debut and acted in a Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gautam Karthik. Niharika used her acting experience to launch Pink Elephant Pictures, which produces online series, programmes, and films. She just opened an opulent office for her production company in Hyderabad.

Niharika, Varun Tej's sister, married Chaitanya JV in December 2020. Their marriage was a mixture of love and planned marriage, as Chaitanya was Varun Tej's college senior and Chaitanya's father, an IPS officer, was a close friend of Chiranjeevi.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The lavish wedding was held at a heritage hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with week-long celebrations in Hyderabad and Udaipur attended by members of the Mega and Allu families and renowned stars and actresses.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, according to sources, the pair had difficulty adjusting to their new phase of life together within a year of their marriage. They unfollowed each other on social media several times, fueling reports of their breakup. While Chaitanya hinted at a reunion by putting a photo of Niharika on his status, they later unfollowed one other again, and Niharika is said to have returned to Nagababu's abode.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When Chaitanya was absent at Varun Tej's engagement to Lavanya Tripathi, reports of Niharika's divorce resurfaced. Niharika's engagement message on social media prompted questions regarding her husband's whereabouts.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Chaitanya JV was recently observed meditating at the Global Vipassana Pagoda meditation institution, reportedly seeking peace in the face of personal difficulties.