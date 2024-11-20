New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details

Toyota, a leading car manufacturer, is soon to launch its new creation, the Toyota Raize SUV.

The demand for SUVs is sharply increasing in the Indian automobile sector. The demand for luxury and premium vehicles in this segment is also increasing. Toyota has decided to launch the new Toyota Raize SUV, keeping this trend in mind.

This SUV has branded features suitable for a premium SUV, and its design is somewhat similar to Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga. Moreover, the Toyota Raize SUV engines also have powerful engine options, which ensure high performance with good fuel efficiency. This automobile also has another important feature, namely, strong cabin space, which will be a great relief for passengers.

Toyota Raize SUV Specifications

To begin with a discussion of the highlights of the Toyota Raize SUV, Toyota has added many wonderful features to the Toyota Raize SUV car. The design of this vehicle is different from others as it has a large front grille, differently styled alloy wheels, a newly designed bumper, and a completely different rear. Its interior also includes very attractive features like the Brezza.

Engine Quality

Regarding the engine performance of the Toyota Raize SUV, the company has made available a 1.0-liter turbo CVT and a 1.2-liter G CVT petrol engine, which produces 100.6 bhp and 136 Nm of torque. This engine is available with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. In the direction of the mileage of the Toyota Raize SUV, Toyota aims to make the petrol variant very high in mileage. The mileage of this car is 33 km per liter.

Price

There is no official announcement yet regarding the price of the Toyota Raize. Naturally, the company has said that it is challenging the Hyundai version with this model. It is known that the Toyota Raize SUV will share the underpinnings of the new generation Maruti Brezza or Toyota Raize. This has created a lot of excitement among all customers.

