Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan was called 'DOG'? 'Jawan' actress opens up

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale offers an intimate look into the life of actress Nayanthara and her relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. The documentary explores their love story, the public scrutiny they endured, and their journey from professional collaborators to life partners and parents of twins

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan meet in 2015 on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They gradually became friends and then to lovers. Though they decided to keep their relationship a private one for quite sometime, the now married couple appeared together for the first time at an awards show in Singapore. It was there that they made their relationship offical. Vignesh was subjected to intense trolling and mockery after this revelation. Social media labelled him unworthy of Nayanthara and compared him to a 'DOG'. A caption compared their relationship with 'the beauty and the beast'.

Nayanthara turned 40 yesterday and a documentary on her life released on Netflix. The documentary opens up on the challenges they faced and the public scrutiny of their relationship. They got married in June 2022 and had their twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Vignesh shared his experience of public trolling after their relationship became known. He mentioned a meme that likened him to a dog and mocked their union, suggesting he was unworthy of Nayanthara. Vignesh lamented this negativity, questioning societal notions of who deserves whom, while expressing that life’s unpredictability allows for such unexpected unions

The documentary recently sparked legal trouble when a behind-the-scenes clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was included. The producer, Dhanush, sent a legal notice to Nayanthara and Vignesh regarding its use. In response, Nayanthara penned an open letter addressing the issue, further drawing attention to the film. Dhanush has sued Netflix and Nayanthara and asked for penalty charges of Rs. 10 crore

