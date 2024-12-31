Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to welcome 2025 with R Madhavan's family in Dubai

Actress Nayanthara's photos celebrating New Year 2025 with a famous actor's family in Dubai have surfaced.

Nayanthara Controversy

Nayanthara, a leading actress in Tamil cinema, is no stranger to controversies. Her recent clash with Dhanush created a stir in the Tamil film industry. While some celebrities supported Nayanthara, others expressed their views against her.

Nayanthara's Upcoming Movies

With the controversy subsiding, Nayanthara has begun focusing on her film projects. With her 75th film 'Annapoorani' released this year, next year is said to be Nayanthara's year with around 8 films in hand. 'Test' and 'Maannangatti Since 1960' are completed and in post-production.

Nayanthara's Movie List

She is also filming 'Deus Students' in Malayalam and 'Toxic' in Kannada, playing actor Yash's sister. Besides these, she is working on an untitled Tamil film, 'Raakayi,' and 'MMMN.' While 'Mookuthi Amman 2,' directed by RJ Balaji, has been announced, there's no confirmation about Nayanthara's involvement.

LIK Movie Produced by Nayanthara

While busy with films, Nayanthara is also venturing into new businesses. She's producing 'Love Insurance Company,' directed by her husband Vignesh Shivan, under her Rowdy Pictures banner. The film is slated for release next year.

Nayanthara's New Year Celebration

Despite her busy schedule, Nayanthara frequently enjoys vacations abroad with her husband and children. This year, she's celebrating New Year with actor Madhavan's family in Dubai. A photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with Madhavan and his wife has gone viral. Both Nayanthara and Madhavan worked together in the film 'Test.'

